Carlton Palmer believes Jordan Rhodes would feature regularly for Derby County if he were to join the League One side this summer.

The Rams have been fairly busy in the transfer market so far, with several free agent additions as well as the signings of Conor Washington and Kane Wilson.

Derby have lost their top goal scorer in David McGoldrick this summer, as the veteran forward decided to turn down a new contract and joined Notts County instead.

That has left Derby somewhat light at the top end of the pitch, and as they continue their search for more additions, they have been mentioned in regards to a possible destination for Rhodes.

What is the latest with Jordan Rhodes?

It was reported last week by journalist Alan Nixon, that Huddersfield’s manager Neil Warnock had axed Rhodes from his plans.

The forward had fallen down the pecking order, and it looked as though he wouldn’t be part of the team heading into the 2023/24 season.

However, it has now been reported by Nixon that Rhodes is in line for a shock return to Huddersfield’s team, with the forward set to play in a behind closed doors game.

Warnock was keen to land a new striker, but that has failed to happen at this stage and may now have to use Rhodes after leaving him out of their pre-season trip.

Rhodes re-signed for the Terriers in 2021 on a free transfer, and in these last two seasons, he has played 55 times for the club in the Championship.

But his performances have somewhat declined, and the goals have dried up, meaning he hasn’t been a main feature in the team.

Derby County’s interest in Jordan Rhodes

The news of him being axed out of Huddersfield’s plans seemed to have alerted interested parties.

As it was reported by TEAMtalk, Derby are leading the race for the 33-year-old, as his future is up in the air.

Derby already have Washington and James Collins as their strikers, but it seems Paul Warne is keen to add another body in that area of the pitch as the club bids to be at the top end of League One.

In Alan Nixon’s latest update, he suggests that while Huddersfield have brought Rhodes back into the frame, the Rams may still push to get the forward on a loan deal.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Derby County’s interest in Jordan Rhodes

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Derby being interested in a deal for Huddersfield’s Rhodes and whether he would start for the Rams.

He told FLW: “Derby are said to be leading the race to sign Jordan Rhodes. Jordan is 33 now and has scored a hatful in League One before.

“In a good side, which Derby will be next season, you would expect him to be looking to hit a target of 15 to 20 goals. He's experienced and if he drops down from the Championship he would be expected to play if fit regularly and weekly.”