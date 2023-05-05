Derby County and Peterborough United will both be aiming to secure the final spot in the play-offs when they play their final league games of the regular campaign on Sunday.

Derby are set to head to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday. Peterborough meanwhile will make the trip to Oakwell this weekend to take on Barnsley.

As it stands, Derby are in control of their own fate heading into this round of fixtures.The Rams know that a victory over Sheffield Wednesday will guarantee them a place in the play-offs as they hold a two-point advantage over Peterborough.

However, a draw in this meeting coupled with a win by a margin of three goals for Posh would allow Darren Ferguson's side to clinch sixth spot on goals scored.

Peterborough will also overtake Derby in the standings if they beat Barnsley and the Rams suffer a defeat to the Owls.

When you consider that Wednesday and Barnsley possess the third, and fourth-best home records in League One, the Rams and Posh will both need to perform at their very best in order to clinch positive results in their respective meetings.

What has Carlton Palmer had to say about the play-off race between Derby County and Peterborough United?

Ahead of Sunday's games, Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes that Derby will claim the final play-off place at the expense of Peterborough.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Derby and Peterborough are scrapping it out for the final League One play-off spot.

"I think Derby have the upper hand here.

"Derby are Sheffield Wednesday's bogey team, but Darren Moore's side don't get beat too often at Hillsborough.

"So say Derby and the Owls draw, that would put Derby on 77 points, with a goal difference of 22.

"Now, Peterborough, it's not inconceivable that they could go to Barnsley and win.

"But, that would be highly unlikely in my opinion, Barnsley at home are a very good side.

"But, should Peterborough win, they would have to win by three goals.

"So, I think the final play-off place will go to Derby."

Will Carlton Palmer's Derby County prediction turn out to be correct?

Palmer makes a valid point regarding the difficulty that Peterborough could face in their showdown with Barnsley as Michael Duff's side have won nine of their last 10 games at Oakwell, with their only blip coming against Ipswich Town.

Although it would be naive to rule out the possibility of Posh claiming a play-off spot ahead of Derby, it would not be at all surprising if Palmer's prediction turns out to be correct.

The Rams will be confident in their ability to cause issues for Wednesday this weekend as they are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in League One.

By producing their very best in this particular fixture, Derby could achieve their target of reaching the play-offs.