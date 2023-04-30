After sealing automatic promotion and a return to the Premier League with a victory over West Brom last week, Sheffield United no doubt celebrated long into the night.

They showed no signs of it on Saturday afternoon, though, running out 4-1 winners against Preston North End, ending the visitors' chances of reaching the Championship play-offs.

It was perhaps fitting that after the match, the club lifted their second place trophy, and got yet another chance to celebrate with their supporters at Bramall Lane.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Paul Heckingbottom?

One man who has been particularly impressed by the job Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has done is former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder and England international Carlton Palmer.

Indeed, Palmer claims that the Blades boss should be lauded for the job he has done at Bramall Lane.

Speaking to FLW after the Blades sealed their return to the Premier League with their win over West Brom last week, Palmer said on the Sheffield United boss: "I've been very impressed with Paul Heckingbottom,"

"First of all, the first thing he did was bring Stuart McCall back to the club and I think that was a brilliant bit of business.

"He should be lauded for the job he's done at Sheffield United. He's had virtually little movement with the players that he's had at the football club through the two transfer windows through the season. He's had injuries, and whenever they've had a little fall off, he's just kept his cool and they've kept their consistency going.

"He's obviously done a magnificent job because their top players did not want to leave the club in the January transfer window and that's down to the manager and what he's done at the football club.

"I suppose for them, the best thing was that although they weren't able to bring in players in the January transfer window, they didn't lose their better players.

"I think it's a fantastic job by Paul and congratulations to Sheffield United."

Can Sheffield United stay up in the Premier League?

Of course, the aim for any side getting promoted to the top flight is to remain there, and that will be Sheffield United's sole aim next season.

With a squad that have largely experienced the top flight before, and what it takes to stay up there, they have a great chance of doing so, too.

Of course, it will depend on making the right recruitment decisions this summer, but the Blades can certainly be optimistic about their future.