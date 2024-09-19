Carlton Palmer believes that Ollie Arblaster will play in the Premier League with Sheffield United next season amid Brighton interest.

According to Alan Nixon, the Seagulls are weighing up a move amid a £20 million price tag.

The midfielder broke into the first team squad in the second half of last season, earning 12 top flight appearances after returning from his loan stint at Port Vale (all stats from Fbref).

He has also started all five of the Blades’ opening league fixtures, contributing two goals, with the team eyeing automatic promotion back to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

The 20-year-old has a contract with the Yorkshire outfit until the summer of 2028.

Carlton Palmer makes Ollie Arblaster future prediction

While Palmer has claimed that a deal could be agreed in January if Brighton make a serious offer, he predicts that Arblaster will be with the Blades in the top flight next year.

The 58-year-old has suggested that Arblaster is key to their promotion hopes, so any January move should include a loan back to Bramall Lane for the rest of the campaign.

“Ollie Arblaster, Sheffield United’s teenage midfield player, outstanding footballer, is the subject of Brighton speculation,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s started all five games this season, and Sheffield United have got off to a very good start to the season.

“Obviously they started the season with a two points deduction, but they have kicked on and they’re unbeaten at the start of the season, and sit very handily placed in the Championship, in the final play-off place with nine points.

“Had they not had that points deduction they would be on 11 points, which would see them only two points behind West Bromwich Albion, so they’ll be looking to kick on from there.

“Obviously, you don’t want to sell your best players, but when you’ve got a talented player like Ollie Arblaster there’s going to be a lot of clubs that are interested in him.

“At the end of the day, it’s one of those things, like if a deal is done for him to go to Brighton in the January transfer window I’m sure Chris Wilder and Sheffield United will insist that he comes back to Sheffield United and spend the rest of the season on loan.

“You can’t stand in the way of playing at the highest level, but I also fully expect him to be back in the Premier League next season with Sheffield United.

“I think they’ll run it very close.

“He’s a young player, he’s Sheffield United through and through, so he’ll not be pushing for a move, he’s playing regularly for Sheffield United in the Championship.

“I think they need to hold onto him.

“We all know that money talks, and if Brighton come in with a massive offer, considering the situation that Sheffield United are in of course, they may look to cash in.

“They could do with the view of him coming back on loan until the end of the season [if he goes].

“But they certainly shouldn’t be thinking about that now, their priority is to get promotion back to the Premier League.

“And somebody like Ollie Arblaster is very key to that, he’s a very important part of Chris Wilder’s set up at the moment.

“But, obviously, when you’ve got a talented player like that, he is going to get interested parties looking at him.”

Sheffield United’s start to the season

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 5 +7 13 2 Sunderland 5 +8 12 3 Blackburn Rovers 5 +6 11 4 Burnley 5 +8 10 5 Watford 5 +4 10 6 Sheffield United* 5 +5 9 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Sheffield United have made a positive start to the new campaign, earning the equivalent of 11 points from a possible 15.

However, the two points deduction penalty they’ve received has put them on nine, sitting sixth in the table.

Wilder’s side will be looking to compete for automatic promotion straight back to the top flight at the first attempt, for which Arblaster will be key.

Next up for the Blades is a home game against Derby County on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Arblaster sale in January would need to be costly to be worthwhile

If Sheffield United receive concrete interest from clubs in January for Arblaster then they should be looking at a fee in excess of £20 million.

Otherwise, it might not be worth their time given the dent it could have on their promotion ambitions.

Obviously, the ownership situation could force their hands to some extent if no resolution has been found by then.

Otherwise, the lengthy time left on his deal gives the club a very strong negotiating position, meaning they have no immediate need to sell.