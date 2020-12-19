Carlton Palmer makes off-field claim as Sheffield Wednesday turmoil continues

Sheffield Wednesday have become a talking point with former midfielder, Carlton Palmer, who has revealed that he feels there’s ongoing issues between manager and owner.

Tony Pulis has been brought in at Hillsborough to try and save Wednesday, who are at the foot of the Championship table at this moment in time.

He’s replaced Garry Monk, who had overseen a miserable 2020, which combined with off-field issues, left the Owls in deep trouble.

For Palmer, he believes that the issues may stem from Dejphon Chansiri and not from the manager’s office.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Something is not right there between the board and the managers that are coming in.

“There’s just too many managers.

“Tony Pulis is a manager who gets results and, so therefore, there has to be something behind the scenes with [Dejphon] Chansiri.”

Off-field issues have been at the centre of Wednesday news this week, with the players not paid November’s wage in full.

In terms of what’s going on with results, Wednesday are still searching for their first victory under Pulis.

This weekend they take on Coventry City at Hillsborough, knowing victory alone will be the only thing to prevent them spending Christmas Day bottom of the Championship table.

The Verdict

It’s not a good look for Wednesday at the moment.

The manager is clearly struggling to motivate the playing squad, but there is probably more to it than that.

Players not getting paid is never a good look and plenty of fans are already going after Chansiri.

It’ll take some turnaround from Pulis to save Wednesday.

