The 2022-23 season really was one to forget for Norwich City, who were expected to be a major contender to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They instead went through somewhat of a nightmare though, as Dean Smith couldn't get them in the automatic promotion spots by Christmas, leading to his departure following a downturn in results and performances.

David Wagner was selected as his replacement but the change in the dugout did not immediately bring success, as results were well and truly up and down for the remainder of the season.

A 13th-placed finish in the Championship was not what anyone at the club expected and because of that, there is the need for a bit of a rebuild at Carrow Road, with significant player sales not ruled out and a number of experienced professionals already signed to give the squad a new-look feel to it.

Who have Norwich CIty signed this summer?

Following their disappointing campaign last year, Wagner has identified that more Championship experience is needed to help the Canaries' young core.

They pounced early in the window to bring Ashley Barnes in from Burnley, who enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance under Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor last season and led the line to perfection, allowing the club's more creative players around him to flourish.

Wagner has also bolstered Norwich's defensive options, firstly at right-back with the addition of Jack Stacey from Bournemouth, which will surely signal the end for Max Aarons, who is expected to move on to pastures new, and Irish international centre-back Shane Duffy from Fulham.

Giresunspor's Spanish winger Borja Sainz has also arrived after scoring nine Turkish Super Lig goals last season, increasing the competition for the likes of Onel Hernandez, Christos Tzolis and perhaps Josh Sargent, who may play out wide following the signing of Barnes.

With signings come departures though, but so far there have been no big-money sales despite links to Aarons, Andrew Omobamidele and Gabriel Sara from other clubs in England and overseas.

Teemu Pukki is the most significant departure following the end of his contract as he signed for MLS outfit Minnesota United, whilst Kieran Dowell and Sam Byram left on free transfers as well.

Where will Norwich City finish in the 2023-24 Championship season?

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that with the additions the Canaries have made to their squad so far this summer, they should be top six contenders after a poor year in the 2022-23 season.

"Norwich City have made some good signings this summer, Ashley Barnes from Burnley, an experienced centre-forward with promotions under his belt, Shane Duffy from Fulham, Jack Stacey from Bournemouth," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Norwich did their business early, David Wagner is no stranger to success in the Championship and getting the players in early to work with them gives you an advantage.

"I think it'll be an extremely tough and competitive league next season with the teams coming down all looking very strong, but I think that Norwich are definitely play-off contenders."