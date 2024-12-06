Carlton Palmer believes that an offer worth £20 million for Romain Esse will be hard for Millwall to turn down in January amid Crystal Palace interest.

According to The Standard, the Eagles are eyeing a move for the 19-year-old in the new year which will see the player be sent back on loan to the Championship side.

Esse has enjoyed a standout campaign for the London club, starting in all 17 of their opening league fixtures this term.

The forward has contributed three goals and one assist, with Neil Harris’ side sitting 10th in the second division table.

Romain Esse stats 2024/25 (as of Dec. 6th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.19 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.10 Shots 1.16 Assists 0.06 Expected assists (xAG) 0.21 npxG + xAG 0.31 Shot-creating actions 3.21

Carlton Palmer makes Romain Esse transfer claim

Palmer believes that Esse would fit Palace’s recruitment strategy given their history of signing younger players from the Football League.

He has claimed that a deal worth £20 million would be too much for the Lions to turn down this January, as that would give them money to spend in the winter market.

“Crystal Palace are reportedly in talks to sign Romain Esse from Millwall with a loan-back clause,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Apparently, Dougie Freedman, Crystal Palace’s sporting director, has been to watch Esse in person and is a long-term admirer of the England elite squad international.

“Apparently, Crystal Palace are pursuing a buy-to-loan deal that will see Esse, who is only 19, remain at the Lions on loan for the rest of the season, joining Palace in the summer.

“Esse has enjoyed a breakthrough season, with Millwall sitting 10th in the Championship, sitting only five points off the play-offs.

“But Millwall director of football has said ‘we don’t want to sell anybody in January, there’s nobody in the football club saying we have to sell anybody, but we do realise that our good players are going to be coveted’.

“We know the way that Crystal Palace work, signing young players, developing them and moving them on for big money.

“Rumours are coming out that he would [cost] in the region of £15 to 20 million, and if that type of money is put on the table I can’t see Millwall not agreeing to do that.

“They can do business in the January window, and also they can keep him on loan till the end of the season.

“Any deal will be done with the player remaining at Millwall until the end of the season, £20m to Millwall is an awful lot of money and they could do some business in the transfer window.

“And, as I said, the player still remains at the football club.”

£20 million Esse deal in January would be too hard to turn down

Millwall would surely prefer to keep one of their breakout young talents, but a deal worth £20 million would be too hard to turn down.

That he could potentially return on loan for the rest of the season would soften the blow, as they could invest in the team with those kinds of funds while keeping the player until the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Palace would be willing to pay that much on a player who still has very limited senior level experience.

While he absolutely fits the profile of player the Premier League club would target typically, they may still feel he is not quite ready to move for a fee that large.