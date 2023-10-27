Highlights Millwall must be patient in their search for a new manager, as seen by Middlesbrough's success with a careful appointment last season.

Assistant manager Adam Barrett continues to lead the team, and Millwall has full confidence in him during the search for a successor to Gary Rowett.

Kevin Muscat is reportedly interested in the vacancy, but conflicting reports suggest that a decision is not imminent. The club must make the right appointment to build on Rowett's work.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Millwall must be patient as they continue their search for Gary Rowett's replacement.

The Lions are on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Rowett earlier this month, with the 49-year-old departing The Den after almost four years at the helm.

Assistant manager Adam Barrett has been in caretaker charge for the last two games, but after picking up a point in the 1-1 draw at Preston North End on Saturday, his side were beaten 2-1 at home by Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, and the 43-year-old was coy when asked whether he expects to be interviewed for the full-time role.

The Lions have reportedly made an approach to former Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock, while Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat, who played for the club between 2003 and 2005, is said to be interested in the vacancy.

However, according to the South London Press, Millwall have not set a deadline to make a managerial appointment, and they have full confidence in Barrett to lead the team while the search for Rowett's successor continues.

The Lions currently sit 16th in the Championship table, four points from the play-off places.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Millwall should take time over their managerial appointment, pointing to the example of Middlesbrough, who took three weeks to appoint Michael Carrick as Chris Wilder's replacement last season.

"Millwall are not setting any deadlines for the appointment of a new manager," Palmer said.

"They want to get the right person for the job, and in the meantime, they are comfortable with Adam Barrett continuing at the helm.

"Middlesbrough proved last season that being patient and appointing the right management team, i.e. Michael Carrick, is more important for the stability and long-term project of the club than making a quick appointment.

"When you make a quick appointment, you then get to a transfer window, change the playing staff and it costs more money.

"When Middlesbrough did not start that well under Carrick this season, the hierarchy were confident in the appointment that they made, that the situation would be good because of the process that they took."

What next for Millwall?

Palmer is right that patience is needed as the Lions search for their new manager.

Boro took their time before appointing Carrick last season, and the 42-year-old has been an outstanding choice, leading his side to the play-offs last season.

It remains to be seen whether the midweek defeat to Blackburn will speed up Millwall's managerial hunt, but it seems that Barrett will be in charge once again for the game against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Championship Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 13 1 20 10 Sunderland 13 6 19 11 Blackburn Rovers 13 -2 19 12 Birmingham City 13 1 18 13 Bristol City 13 1 18 14 Norwich City 13 0 17 15 Watford 13 0 16 16 Millwall 13 -3 16

Muscat would be a popular choice with Lions fans, and he is reportedly planning to bring ex-Millwall defender Alan Dunne in as part of his coaching staff, but there have been conflicting reports, with talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook claiming that Muscat is "unlikely" to take over at The Den at this point.

It does not look like a decision is imminent, and it is essential that the club make the right appointment to build on Rowett's excellent work.