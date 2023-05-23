Despite Middlesbrough having been beaten by Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final, there are plenty of positives to take from the campaign.

Indeed, the club were nowhere when Michael Carrick took over the side, and their resurgence under the 41-year-old has been remarkable.

Furthermore, a number of the club's players shone. Chuba Akpom had a brilliant campaign, and young talent such as Hayden Hackney have started to really make an impact.

The club's recruitment could even be considered a success. Cameron Archer had a great impact when he arrived on loan from Aston Villa, and the likes of Ryan Giles and Zack Steffen made positive contributions throughout the season in their respective spells from Wolves and Manchester City.

Boro would reportedly like to bring Steffen back to the club this summer. However, they face a tough task in doing so.

What is Middlesbrough's Zack Steffen fear?

Over the weekend, a report emerged claiming that Middlesbrough now fear that they could miss out on bringing back Steffen this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reported that is the case due to Manchester City now being open to selling the US international permanently this summer.

Nixon reveals that Steffen has lost his place as City's number two, and that the timing may be right for the Citizens to cash in on the 28-year-old.

A number of German clubs are already said to be on alert, with the possibility of Steffen now being available to sign permanently.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Middlesbrough and Zack Steffen?

Reacting to the above reports, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer has offered his opinion on the matter.

Talking through the situation, Palmer believes Michael Carrick's side may have to find themselves a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

"Zack Steffen has been on loan from Manchester City to Middlesbrough - he's had a fantastic season and he's been very integral to their success." Palmer told FLW.

"But, he's made it clear he wants to leave Man City for regular first team football and it seems that Man City are prepared to sell him should they receive the right money.

"Middlesbrough were hoping to re-sign him again next season on loan, but now Man City have said that they're going to have to come up with a fee.

"At the end of the day, it depends what the asking price is Man City are stipulating, and can they convince Steffen to come back to Middlesbrough, if they could afford the fee, with clubs in the German Bundesliga also chasing him.

"Steffen will be in high demand, so it may be the case that Middlesbrough will have to look for a new keeper next season."

Will Middlesbrough bring Zack Steffen back this summer?

With reports that Manchester City are prepared to sell him permanently, it seems unlikely that Middlesbrough will be able to pay the sort of fee City are likely to demand.

Furthermore, there is said to be interest from a host of German clubs.

One assumes those are Bundesliga sides, and if so, regardless of money, Boro could have a tough job convincing Steffen to return, just as Carlton Palmer eluded to above.