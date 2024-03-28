Highlights O'Riley is a hot prospect with clubs like Leeds, Southampton, and Atletico Madrid vying for him.

It would take a hefty fee of around £25 million to lure O'Riley away from Celtic in the summer transfer market.

Premier League football is likely the only way clubs like Leeds and Southampton would secure O'Riley's signature.

Matt O’Riley is set to be a major player in the summer transfer market.

It has been reported that Leeds United are monitoring the player, having had a £10 million offer for him rejected last summer.

Atletico Madrid also reportedly had a £10 million bid turned down by Celtic during the January window.

Southampton were also previously linked with a move for the midfielder, and could reignite their interest at the end of the campaign, especially with Flynn Downes set to return to West Ham.

However, it may well depend on the Championship clubs’ league status, as it is unlikely the Danish international will want to take the step down to the second tier of English football.

Carlton Palmer gives Matt O’Riley transfer verdict

Carlton Palmer believes there will be a lot of interest in signing O’Riley from Celtic this summer.

However, he has claimed it will take up to £25 million to convince the Premiership side to sell, suggesting only Premier League football could attract him to Leeds or Southampton.

“Southampton, along with Leeds United and a lot of clubs, are keeping a keen eye on Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley,” Palmer told Football League World.

“He’s having a fantastic season at Celtic.

Matt O'Riley - Celtic league goals and appearances as of March 25th (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Appearances) 2021-22 16 (10) 4 (1) 2022-23 38 (32) 3 (12) 2023-24 29 11 (10)

“He’s a player that Brendan Rodgers wants to keep, he’s playing Champions League football, so I don’t think he will drop down to play in the Championship.

“Southampton or Leeds United, if they were keen to sign, would have to be in the Premier League.

“Flynn Downes will return to West Ham in the summer, so they will be looking to bring in a midfield player but I think Matt O’Riley would only move from Celtic to the Premier League and it will take a sizable fee for that to happen.

“Already, Celtic have turned down £10 million in the January transfer window from Atletico Madrid.

“So, if he is available and Celtic were to let him go, they will be looking for a fee of about £20 to 25 million for his signature.

“He would be a good signing for Southampton or Leeds United in the Premier League, he would be a great signing.

“We’ll just have to wait and see, but as I say, the figure that will be needed to trigger Celtic to be interested in selling him would have to be around £25m.”

Leeds United and Southampton's promotion charge

Leeds and Southampton are both in the mix for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit top of the Championship table, nine points clear of the Saints in fourth, albeit having played a game more.

Both sides return to action this Friday following the March international break, with Russell Martin’s team taking on Middlesbrough in a 3pm kick-off.

Meanwhile, the Whites visit Watford in an 8pm start.

O’Riley is Premier League ready

It’s very unlikely that either side will be able to convince O’Riley to sign if they remain in the Championship, nor could they reasonably afford him either.

But if they gain promotion to the top flight, then a move could be very possible, as they will both have some money to spend from earning a place back in the Premier League.

Both Leeds and Southampton should be looking to upgrade in midfield if they are back in the top flight, and O’Riley would be a great fit.

He would be an ideal player to add some much-needed creativity to their respective sides, and his Champions League experience would be useful to have in the dressing room too.