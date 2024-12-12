Carlton Palmer believes that Mark Robins would be a fantastic appointment by Millwall if they can get it over the line.

According to Football Insider, the former Coventry City boss is in contention for the managerial vacancy at the Den.

It was confirmed that Neil Harris’ time as manager will come to an end after this weekend’s clash with Middlesbrough.

This has left the Lions in search of a replacement, with Robins currently available after his November departure from the CBS Arena.

Mark Robins' Coventry City record - second stint (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 387 154 106 127 39.79

Carlton Palmer issues Mark Robins warning to Millwall

Palmer expects that Robins will continue to be linked with clubs until he takes on a new role, as he is a high quality coach with an impressive CV.

However, he is unsure whether the 54-year-old would be open to such a quick return to management.

“Millwall sit in 13th place in the Championship on 25 points,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Just seven points short of the play-offs, but Neil Harris and the club have come to a decision that Neil will step down, and they’re now in the hunt for a new manager.

“It looks like some sections of the supporters who were having a go at Neil, and he’s decided it’s better for him to move on after the Middlesbrough game.

“So, they are looking for a new head coach, and one name that has cropped up is Mark Robins.

“And his name will keep cropping up when jobs become available because he’s done such a fantastic job at Coventry City over the years.

“It will be interesting to see.

“We don’t know, Mark Robins has not come out with a statement yet as to when he would like to return to football, whether he’s going to have a break and have Christmas with his family.

“Having been in football for such a long time, and having been manager for such a long time, he may choose to have an extended break.”

Carlton Palmer makes Millwall claim

Palmer believes that Robins would be an excellent fit for Millwall given the work he did at Coventry, as well as the fact the Lions will have the resources to back him in the transfer market.

“But, the Millwall job might be appealing to him,” he added.

“It’s a very, very good club, they’ve got new owners, they’ve got money to spend and that might prove appealing to him.

“It would be a magnificent appointment for Millwall.

“Any club that manages to get Mark Robins’ signature will have done fantastically well.

“It will be interesting to see, he knows it’s the sacking season, we know that there’s always jobs available around December and January time, so he may well wait to see what’s available.

“As I say, he might choose to have Christmas with his family, but Millwall and their owners are very good and they have resources as well, so it will have to remain and see whether Mark decides to jump back in with the Millwall job.”

Robins would be an excellent appointment for Millwall

Millwall have made a solid start to this season, and will be in contention for a play-off place if they can nail the replacement for Harris.

Robins would be an excellent appointment in that regard, having been able to lead Coventry to the play-off final as recently as 2023.

He managed the Sky Blues’ resources excellently over the last seven years, guiding them from League Two to within one game of the Premier League.

With that kind of track record, there is no doubt that he has what it takes to succeed at Millwall.