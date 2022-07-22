Carlton Palmer makes major Burnley summer transfer claim

Just like any other transfer window in the Championship, there have been winners, losers and other clubs who have made steady progress thus far.

The likes of Burnley and Cardiff City have made significant changes during these summer months, whilst the likes of Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic have been rather quiet.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the window progresses, with the new season edging closer to commencement.

When asked which club has done the best business in the Championship so far, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, I like what Burnley have done under Vincent Kompany.

“We knew that they were going to lose, you know, some of their better players, obviously getting relegated.

“But I like the players that he’s brought in. He’s brought in young players with undoubted ability, you know, Samuel Bastien, Josh Cullen, Luke McNally Scott Twine, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen.

“He’s made some really, really good signings.”

The verdict

The signings Burnley have already made this summer displays a shift of emphasis at the club, and whilst there is a possibility that it may take a while for the squad to settle and adapt, it has been sustainable recruitment.

The Clarets have managed to sign some really exciting talents in Maatsen, Twine, McNally and the list goes on, with Kompany adding youthful talent to an experienced squad.

Patience may need to be afforded to Kompany’s new-look squad if results are not positive right away, as it is a project that the former Manchester City has embarked upon.

There have been some other clubs who certainly rival the Lancashire outfit in regards to who has enjoyed the best summer thus far, however, the start of the campaign is likely to answer the question once and for all.