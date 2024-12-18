Carlton Palmer does not expect Leeds United to sanction the sale of Pascal Struijk this January amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Brighton.

According to Teamtalk, the trio of Premier League clubs are eyeing a potential move for the centre-back in the new year.

Struijk is a key figure in Daniel Farke’s side, and has played in all 21 of the Whites’ opening league fixtures so far this term.

Leeds also lack defensive options, with Max Wober and Joe Rodon being their only other recognised centre-backs in the first team squad.

Pascal Struijk's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Nov. 19th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.00 Interceptions 1.14 Blocks 0.62 Clearances 3.29 Aerials won 3.10

Carlton Palmer gives Pascal Struijk transfer verdict

Palmer has praised Struijk’s performances for Leeds this year, and believes he could be a solution to Spurs’ own defensive issues.

However, he is sceptical that the Championship side would sanction any big sales in January, given their pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.

“What’s surfaced at the moment is that clubs in the Premier League, Tottenham, Wolves, to mention two, are interested in signing their experienced centre-back Struijk,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The 25-year-old has been absolutely outstanding for Leeds United this season.

“The likes of Tottenham are looking to strengthen that area in the transfer window, with the likes of Micky van de Ven, who has been injured a lot with hamstrings and Romero, who has either been suspended or injured.

“They’ve had a problem in that area.

“But I think it’s unlikely that Leeds are going to sell the 25-year-old in the January transfer window given their remit is to get back to the Premier League.

“However, Struijk is one of those players who signed for the club as a kid, so any transfer fee they would retain for Struijk would be profit.

“But with Leeds looking to get back to the Premier League this season, that is their priority, I cannot see them entertaining any kind of sale.

“They did what they had to do in the summer with the sale of Gray, with the sale of Summerville.

“I think it’s highly unlikely any more players will be allowed to leave Leeds United in the January transfer market, with their remit to get back to the Premier League.”

Leeds will need mega offer to sanction Struijk sale

It seems highly unlikely that Leeds will want to cash in on anyone this January given how close the competition is at the top of the table.

The team’s lack of alternative options in the squad means that centre-back is one area where they are especially unlikely to sell.

It will surely have to take a mega offer in order for them to part ways with the Belgian, all things considered.

While Spurs and Wolves may be desperate to strengthen at the back, it’s not likely they’d be willing to splash the cash just for Struijk given what will be needed to convince Leeds to sell.