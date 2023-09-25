Leicester City's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has been full of positives, with just the three dropped points which came with a home defeat to Hull City in early September.

Despite a squad that is full of Premier League experience, the inexperience of new head coach Enzo Maresca could have seen the Foxes off to a slow start, but there has been no such problems under the Italian, winning seven of their first eight league contests.

City have only really blown one team away in the form of Southampton, but their scrappy wins are still three points on the board, and central to their early season success has been Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a real creative presence in the engine room, already chipping in with two goals and three assists in his eight appearances and looks to be one of the best players in the Championship at this moment in time.

That has not gone unnoticed though as it was reported late last week that Dewsbury-Hall has a new admirer, with TalkSPORT claiming that Fulham are indeed interested in the creative midfielder ahead of the January transfer window, which opens in three months time.

The Cottagers did not add to their central midfield ranks in the summer transfer window unless they intend to play Alex Iwobi there, and head coach Marco Silva potentially sees Dewsbury-Hall as a player who can improve his options.

Should Leicester City cash in on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in January?

Ex-England international midfielder Carlton Palmer thinks that Leicester could cash in on another one of their stars in the form of Dewsbury-Hall, offering Fulham hope, but only if they fail to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season.

"Fulham are reported to be keen on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, he's also been linked with a move to Liverpool recently, who have been keeping tabs on the talented midfield player," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Leicester have stated that they would want in excess of £20 million for the player - at this moment in time though, Leicester are not keen to let the player go as they sit joint-top of the Championship table with Ipswich on 21 points.

"Leicester's priority is promotion, should they not secure this at the first time of asking then they may look to cash in on the player in the summer window."

What is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's contract situation with Leicester City?

Towards the end of his real breakthrough season at the King Power Stadium in 2021-22, Dewsbury-Hall signed a new long-term contract with the Foxes, extending his long association with the club.

The deal that Dewsbury-Hall put pen-to-paper to was until the summer of 2027, meaning that Leicester do not have a desperate rush to ever cash in on their midfield maestro.

Dewsbury-Hall does not seem the kind to get his head turned by speculation and has been fiercely loyal to City, but he has never experienced the level of speculation that he is doing now.

Regardless, Leicester are well protected for one of their biggest assets, meaning it'll take a big fee to prize him away from the club.