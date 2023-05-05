Sheffield United confirmed their promotion back to the Premier League last week, and their use of the loan market last summer to bring James McAtee to the club has proven to be a smart decision.

Along with Manchester City team-mate Tommy Doyle, McAtee arrived at Bramall Lane with a growing reputation, having scored 23 times from midfield for the club's development sides last season.

Despite cameo appearances in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League last season, McAtee was sent to Bramall Lane to continue his development, and thoughhe took a little while to settle into regular senior football he has flourished, scoring eight times in the Championship.

There is bound to be another good move for McAtee coming this summer, and it was revealed recently that Championship champions Burnley are keen on signing him for the 2023-24 season.

What do we know about Burnley's interest in James McAtee?

Per the Daily Mail earlier this week, the Clarets are one of a number of clubs monitoring the developments of McAtee at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the summer transfer window.

Vincent Kompany is apparently keen to loan in the attacking midfielder, but he is set to face stiff competition from the likes of Leeds United, Brighton, and Leicester City.

But ex-England international turned pundit Carlton Palmer believes that McAtee may not be interested in a move to Turf Moor and instead will try and head back to Sheffield United for another season of experience - this time in the top flight though.

What has Carlton Palmer said about a potential move to Burnley for James McAtee?

"James McAtee has enjoyed a fine season at Sheffield United - he's quite rightly in-demand," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"He's a very, very good footballer, loves the football and loves to take it into tight areas, loves to commit players, so I'm not surprised that a host of clubs are vying for his signature.

"He's likely to be loaned out again although Pep Guardiola has said he wants to assess him in pre-season and have a look at him knowing several midfield players are going to leave Man City.

"But, I think it's more likely that he will be loaned out next season to continue his development, he will now do that in the Premier League.

"Vincent Kompany has obviously great links with Man City and the manager, but I would've thought the player, given the opportunity, would go back to Bramall Lane, the club he helped get promoted.

"He's adored there and he's obviously been enjoying his football there."