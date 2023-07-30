Highlights Huddersfield Town survived relegation last season thanks to the experience of Neil Warnock and are now preparing for the 2023-24 season.

The club has had a quiet transfer window so far, with only goalkeeper Chris Maxwell arriving.

Despite the lack of activity, Carlton Palmer believes that with Warnock in charge, Huddersfield will avoid relegation and have a safe finish in the lower half of the table.

Their Championship status looked incredibly bleak for a long time last season, but Huddersfield Town survived the drop pretty comfortably in the end.

Danny Schofield and Mark Fotheringham's impacts in the dugout were far from positive and it took all the years of experience of Neil Warnock to come back to the Terriers to help them stay in the second tier of English football.

There was even further good news this summer when American businessman Kevin Nagle finally completed his takeover from Dean Hoyle, ending the latter's long association with the club but a new era is being ushered in.

Town fans have high expectations of Nagle after he publically courted the club and left a big impression among the fanbase whilst his takeover was being processed, but now is the time for action ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Who have Huddersfield Town signed this summer so far?

Despite their takeover by Nagle being approved back in June, the Terriers have been extremely quiet when it comes to their transfer business this summer so far.

The only arrival has been that of ex-Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who arrives to challenge Lee Nicholls in-between the sticks, although he will likely be second-choice behind him.

That is as good as it gets so far for the Terriers, who have spent more time trying to clear the decks of the supposed deadwood in the squad.

Senior players such as Florian Kamberi, Will Boyle, Duane Holmes and Tomáš Vaclík have left, whilst the Terriers cashed in on French midfielder Etienne Camara with just one year left on his contract, selling him in a seven-figure deal to Udinese.

Huddersfield still have a large squad in certain areas though, so more loans and permanent departures may need to be sorted out before further incomings are cleared to take place.

Carlton Palmer makes Huddersfield Town prediction for 2023-24 season

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that with Huddersfield having a settled situation in the dugout with the experience of Warnock being called upon, a safe finishing position is likely instead of being dragged into another relegation battle.

"Huddersfield finished 18th last season in a miraculous turnaround under Neil Warnock in their final few games, where they looked odds-on certainties to be relegated," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Huddersfield have convinced Neil Warnock to stay on for the coming season, I still think that this season will be a tough one for Huddersfield, but having Neil in from the start gives them every opportunity to not be in the same position come the end of next season.

"I think they will be in the lower half of the table but they won't get relegated."

Despite Huddersfield's lack of transfer activity so far, Palmer appears confident that the expertise of Warnock means that they will not be in a dogfight at the bottom of the table come May 2024.

The recruitment team at the John Smith's Stadium will need to get a move on though as with just over a week to go until the new season begins, Warnock needs new players and fast to build his squad.