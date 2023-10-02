Highlights Valerien Ismael's poor results so far this season have put his position as Watford manager in jeopardy, as the club is known to act quickly if managers don't produce results.

Watford managers are not exempt from lying dangerously close to getting the axe - and it already appears that Valerien Ismael is no different after some poor results so far this season.

A 3-2 loss to Middlesbrough - who started the day in the relegation zone - has seen Watford dangle closely to the drop zone, now just one point clear of QPR in 22nd. It’s not ideal for a club who hasn’t been to the third-tier of English football since 1998, and the club are known to act quickly if managers do not garner results almost instantly.

With tough fixtures coming up, the spotlight is on the Frenchman to produce the goods - but Carlton Palmer believes that time is already ticking for the former Barnsley and West Brom boss.

How has Valerien Ismael done so far in his Watford career?

A stunning start to Ismael's career with a 4-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the season put Watford top of the Championship, but just one win since then has seen the club slowly slide down the table.

Just six points in their previous eight games is that of relegation form, and the club do sit a mere two points above the relegation zone. With that, they’ve had some tough games - though none of the opponents they have faced are currently sat in the top six.

Losses to Stoke, Blackburn, Leeds and, more recently, lowly Middlesbrough have seen them tumble down the division, and just 13 goals in that time means the club have been outscored by almost all of the top half - which isn’t good enough for a club of their stature.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Valerien Ismael's future as Watford boss?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer believes that Ismael could well be walking the plank if he doesn't win any of his next two games as Hornets boss.

He said: “Watford sit in 20th place in the Championship, only one point outside of the relegation spots - and the pressure is growing on manager Valerien Ismael.

“We all know how the Watford owners work - their next two games are Sunderland and Cardiff away, who are flying. Defeat in these two games, I think, would signal the end of Ismael’s reign as Watford manager.”

Would Watford sack Valerien Ismael if results don't improve?

It's a tough one to call in terms of Ismael's future at Watford. Of course, we all know what Watford are like in terms of their temperament with managers.

Since Malky Mackay took over the club in June 2009, Vicarage Road has seen no more than 19 new bosses come to the helm, and that isn’t even taking caretaker/interim bosses into account and the spell of Oscar Garcia, who stood down just weeks into his tenure with heart pains in September 2014.

The word ‘poisoned chalice’ is thrown around too frequently in modern football, but the Watford hot seat is one role that does seem to suit the saying quite well - and Ismael knew what he was getting into when he took over from Chris Wilder in the summer.

The longest spell of any manager since Javi Gracia left the club in September 2019 has been the 36 games that Xisco Munoz endured with promotion to the Premier League - and with results currently being negative at Vicarage Road, it’s tough to imagine Ismael lasting another 26 games in Hertfordshire.