Carlton Palmer believes that Sheffield United defender Harry Souttar will attract interest from other clubs given his impressive start to life on loan from Leicester City.

Souttar recently admitted to The Star that he would be open to staying at Bramall Lane long-term with his temporary stay set to come to an end when the 2024/25 season finishes, but Palmer believes the Blades will face competition for his signature.

The likes of Scottish giants Rangers have previously been credited with an interest in the Australian defender, and his recent form at Sheffield United will surely have put other clubs on alert too.

Souttar is contracted to Leicester City until 2028, but given his struggle for playing time at the King Power Stadium, the club may be happy to offload him on a permanent basis next summer.

With this in mind, Palmer believes that Chris Wilder will have to act fast to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent deal, as other clubs could well join the race to sign him.

Carlton Palmer on Harry Souttar's Sheffield United future

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Souttar would be an excellent signing for the Blades, but is concerned that they could miss out if they're not quick to agree a deal.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Harry Souttar has made the switch from Leicester City to Sheffield United on loan and as it stands at the moment, it looks like an inspired signing by Chris Wilder.

“He’s been outstanding for Sheffield United, none more so than in the local derby against Sheffield Wednesday. He was bullish in the air, dominant on the ground, and he’s formed a really good partnership in the centre of defence, and they’ve been outstanding.

“It’ll be fantastic if they can continue doing what they are doing, and watching them on Sunday, it’s a big blow losing Kieffer Moore, they need to get him back, and other clubs are going to be interested in Souttar when you look at the way he’s playing.

“Glasgow Rangers have been linked with him in the past but Chris Wilder doesn’t have to worry for now. He’s on loan until the end of the season and the priority is to win promotion.

“Would he be a good signing in the Premier League? Of course, he would be for Sheffield United because if they get promoted, their next aim is just staying in the Premier League. We all know how difficult it is when teams get promoted from the Championship to the Premier League. It’s difficult, but he has experience, and he’s been outstanding since he made the switch.

“It’s great news for Sheffield United, and it’s great news for Chris Wilder. He’s there until the end of the season, so there’s no panic for the club at the moment, but obviously they’ll hope that when the new owners come in this deal will be ratified, and he can add to the squad.

“The more time that Souttar stays there and continues playing like this, the risk is that at the end of the season, other clubs will be interested in signing him.

“Chris Wilder will hope to get this one over the line sooner rather than later if they can afford his salary.”

Harry Souttar admission should be music to the ears of Sheffield United

After a difficult 2023/24 campaign at Leicester City where he barely played, the move to Bramall Lane has given him a new lease of life, and he's been formidable at the back for the Blades.

Sheffield United have one of the best defences in the division, conceding just seven goals this season, and Souttar has played an instrumental role in that.

Harry Souttar's 2024/25 Championship season - Sofascore Appearances 14 Goals conceded 7 Clean sheets 9 Interceptions per game 1.2 Tackles per game 0.9 Dribbled past per game 0.4 Duels won 68% Aerial duels won 80% Pass accuracy 85% Long ball accuracy 46%

The fact that he's seemingly open to making his stay in South Yorkshire a permanent one will please everyone at the club, and will give them hope that a deal could be struck to see him extend his stay.

Souttar's signing has been an incredible bit of business, and given the fact he basically had an entire season without playing last year, he's only going to improve as the season goes on.

Wilder is clearly a big fan of the Australian, as shown by giving him the captain's armband on his debut for the club, and he'll be looking to extend his Bramall Lane stay gone May.