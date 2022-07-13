Carlton Palmer makes “front-runners” claim amidst Bristol Rovers, West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday pursuit of Newcastle starlet

Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson enjoyed an extremely productive loan spell with Bristol Rovers last season, playing a huge role in their eventual promotion from League Two.

The 19-year-old netted eight times and provided a further five assists in 21 league outings with the Gas in League Two during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

A recent report from The Athletic have credited the newly-promoted League One club with an interest in Anderson once again, although they are joined by divisional rivals Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Championship clubs Luton Town, Stoke City and West Brom in pursuit.

Assessing Bristol Rovers’ interest in the exciting Newcastle talent, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I’m sure whichever club he goes to Newcastle will insist that he plays because that’s for his development. They won’t want him going out on loan and sitting on the bench.

Quiz: The big Bristol Rovers summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 THE CLUB WERE FOUNDED IN 1883 TRUE FALSE

“He had a very successful spell with Bristol Rovers, with Joey Barton and got promoted with them. I would think that they’d be the front runners in getting him again.”

The verdict

Well beyond the level in League Two last season, a Championship move would be justified this summer.

However, as Palmer quite rightly points out, the way that Newcastle will benefit from his immediate future is if he is playing regular minutes.

If that cannot be afforded to him or guaranteed in the second-tier then it would make sense for Bristol Rovers or Sheffield Wednesday to be trusted with the next stage of his development.

Enjoying a tremendous amount of success with the Gas last time out, a return to the Memorial Ground would make sense initially, whilst it is difficult to knock Hillsborough as a potential destination too.