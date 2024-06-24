Carlton Palmer has tipped Doncaster Rovers for promotion to League One next season as their move to re-sign Billy Sharp has come to fruition.

According to Alan Nixon, the Yorkshire outfit were keen on bringing the striker back to the club, where he once competed from 2009 to 2012, and his return has now been confirmed on a one-year deal.

The forward initially joined the team on loan from Sheffield United before converting it into a permanent deal.

The 38-year-old was available as a free agent following the end of his short-term stint at Hull City, where he failed to score in any of his 11 league games.

Sharp had made the switch to the United States with LA Galaxy in 2023. scoring six times from 12 league games, but returned to English football last January to help Hull’s promotion push.

Carlton Palmer makes Doncaster promotion claim amid Billy Sharp move

Palmer believes that Sharp is a great addition for Grant McCann’s side, and that he can add to the quality of their squad that had a fantastic run of form to get into last season's League Two play-offs.

He believes that the arrival of the veteran forward could be what propels the club to automatic promotion in the upcoming campaign.

“Reports coming out of Doncaster Rovers are that Grant McCann is trying to re-sign Billy Sharp,” Palmer told Football League World before Sharp's move was confirmed.

“He was on a short-term contract at Hull, and that’s now ended.

“This would be a great bit of business.

“Billy, not just a great goal-scorer, he was prolific at Sheffield United, but dropping down a couple of leagues you would still say if they create the chances Billy will score the goals.

“It’s ambitious from Doncaster Rovers, but it may suit Billy to be in the area.

“Billy’s had numerous promotions, but it’s just his experience, being around the dressing room, being around the lads.

“And at that level, I’d still expect 38-year-old Billy Sharp to score goals for Doncaster Rovers.

“Given what happened to Doncaster last season when Grant McCann took over, they had an unbelievable run in the league, they lost to Crewe in the play-offs, but they had an unbelievable run.

“So signing somebody like Billy Sharp, getting off to a good start to the season, you would have to have Doncaster Rovers, given what happened last year, as one of the favourites next year for automatic promotion.”

Billy Sharp’s impressive EFL record

Sharp has played for several clubs in the EFL and has enjoyed success everywhere he has gone.

The striker scored in each of the top four divisions, and has earned promotion four times in his career so far.

Billy Sharp - Doncaster Rovers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2009-10 33 (32) 15 (6) 2010-11 29 (27) 15 (3) 2011-12 20 (18) 10 (4)

He would bring a lot of experience to McCann’s side after their own promotion disappointment last season.

Doncaster finished fifth in the table last year, missing out on promotion with a play-off semi-final loss to Crewe Alexandra.

Billy Sharp signing is an exciting bit of business for Doncaster Rovers

Sharp already knows the club well from his time there earlier in his career, where he bagged 40 league goals from 82 appearances.

While he is no longer at the absolute peak of his powers anymore, there is still a lot he can bring to the table at a League Two level.

Even if he is capable of only playing semi-regularly at this stage of his career, that might be enough to prove the difference between a top three finish and the play-offs next season.

Having now got the deal over the line, Doncaster have pulled off somewhat of a coup - it may not be the Billy Sharp of five years ago, but the drop to the fourth tier could really give the Yorkshire outfit an added edge in the promotion battle.