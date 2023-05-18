Sunderland and Derby County are both interested in signing Charlie Lindsay from Rangers this summer.

According to the Daily Record (15/05, 17.33), the EFL clubs are both weighing up a move for the 19-year-old.

What does the future hold for Charlie Lindsay?

Carlton Palmer believes that Derby would be a good fit for the playmaker given Paul Warne’s side will likely be competing for promotion to the Championship next season.

The former midfielder has urged Lindsay to prioritise game time when choosing his next club.

He has also warned the youngster over a potential move to Sunderland, highlighting the speculation surrounding Tony Mowbray’s future as a possible concern.

While he claims that Mowbray would be an ideal manager, that the 59-year-old may be leaving the club could be an indication that Derby may be the better club for him at this stage of his career.

“A lot of clubs are interested in the signature of young Charlie Lindsay from Rangers this summer,” Palmer tells Football League World.

“Rangers have made it clear they don’t want to lose him, but Charlie wants to play first team football.

“Those opportunities have been limited at Rangers.

“Derby and Sunderland are two clubs that are vying for his signature.

“Obviously Sunderland are in the Championship and Derby are in League One, but Derby will be pushing for promotion, there’s no doubt about that, under Paul Warne next season.

“So it all depends on where the youngster believes he will get more first team football.

“If Tony Mowbray was staying at Sunderland, that would be a good option for him cause Tony has shown that he will give youth the opportunity, and he likes to work with young players.

“But with Tony Mowbray's future uncertain at the moment, that may well give Derby the edge.”

Should Charlie Lindsay sign for Sunderland or Derby County?

Derby could be the better next step at this stage of his career given he is more likely to receive regular game time with the Rams.

But Sunderland have proven a willingness to give young players a chance to prove themselves, so perhaps the Black Cats could be a fine next destination if he were to leave Rangers.

The Scottish giants will want to hold onto a promising youngster, but a lack of opportunities in the first team could prove decisive.

Competing in the Championship over League One could be alluring, but Palmer is right to highlight first team football as the right priority to have when looking at where Lindsay should play next season.