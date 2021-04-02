Carlton Palmer makes Dejphon Chansiri prediction as Sheffield Wednesday fate hangs in the balance

Carlton Palmer expects Dejphon Chansiri to remain at Sheffield Wednesday even if the Owls are relegated to League One this season.

Wednesday take on Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon, hoping to put another big three points on the board as they look to avoid the drop.

The Owls have endured a terrible season in the Championship both on and off the pitch, with a points deduction being inflicted on the club in the summer.

With nine games remaining, Wednesday sit six points adrift of safety with a game in hand, but they have plenty of tough games still to play.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Sheffield Wednesday midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself an Owls fan?

1 of 20 In what year did Barry Bannan join Sheffield Wednesday? 2014 2015 2016 2017

Speaking to Football FanCast, Palmer has discussed the possibility of Chansiri potentially selling the club if they did get relegated down to the third tier.

He said: “It’s not going to be as easy as that right now. You’ve got to remember, it’s Covid, this, that, the other.

“It’s not going to be as easy as that to sell the football club and the chairman, the one thing that nobody can argue about, they can argue about his running of the football club, but they can’t argue about the money that he’s put into the football club. It’s just been misguided in my opinion.”

Chansiri acquired a 100% stake in Wednesday back in 2015, and targeted promotion to the Premier League by 2017.

The Owls narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs for two years running, but are now staring relegation right in the face.

The Verdict

Something certainly needs to change behind the scenes this summer regardless of whether they go down or not.

We saw another big club in Portsmouth spiral down the leagues due to turbulence off the pitch, and when Sunderland went down, new ownership gave them a lift.

Wednesday are a massive club who belong in the Championship and potentially above. They need a win against Watford to really signal a statement of intent today.