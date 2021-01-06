Carlton Palmer makes Dejphon Chansiri admission as Sheffield Wednesday transfers become focus

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has come under criticism from Carlton Palmer, who has offered an insight into the way he deals in the transfer market.

Chansiri is currently on the lookout for Wednesday’s next manager, after taking the decision to sack Tony Pulis towards the end of the December.

The search for a new manager coincides with the transfer window, with Pulis’ successor (whoever that may be) needing to sit down with the owner and refresh a stale squad.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

Interestingly, Palmer has revealed what he’s been told about how Chansiri deals in an interview with FootballFanCast: “My understanding is, in the past, from what I’ve heard is that Chansiri will come to the manager and say ‘right, here’s four or five players – choose which one.’

“That’s still not right because it is maybe not the players that the manager wants.

“The manager should [be the one to] draw up a shortlist of players he wants.”

In terms of the on-field situation at Wednesday, a win over Derby County on New Year’s Day did lift the Owls out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

However, things are still tight at the bottom and Wednesday are in no means out of trouble at this moment in time.

It’s goal difference alone that’s keeping Wednesday out of the bottom-three, with the Owls only four points off the bottom.

The Verdict

This isn’t really what you want to be hearing if you’re a Wednesday fan.

The job at Hillsborough remains an attractive one, but that squad needs work. You need Chansiri working with you and not making things more difficult.

Any potential Pulis successors reading this will be concerned and there’s going to be plenty of fans a little bit irritated by this.

Things just seem all over the place at Hillsborough right now.

Thoughts? Let us know!