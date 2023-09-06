Highlights Stoke City had a busy transfer window, bringing in 18 players and selling some for decent money, but their league position doesn't reflect their activity.

Some of the new signings are expected to make an immediate impact, while others may take time to adjust and develop.

Stoke City faces a tough schedule in the coming months, with matches against strong teams, including the three relegated sides from the Premier League.

Carlton Palmer has issued a strong claim following Stoke City's busy transfer window.

More faces came through the door in the Potteries than at any other Championship club. However, City have still had to endure a mixed bag of results at the start of their sixth successive second tier season.

It began with a dismantling of Rotherham on the opening day. Alex Neil's men netted three without reply in the first half, and ran out eventual 4-1 winners. They would meet the Millers at the bet365 Stadium again in the second round of the Carabao Cup. This bout brought even more strikes, as six were put up by the Potters.

The only other league triumph so far came against Watford, whereas trips to Portman Road and the New Den resulted in defeat. The final contest before the campaign's first international break, saw the visit of league leaders, Preston North End, who took all three points from Staffordshire.

Carlton Palmer impressed with Stoke City's business

The transfer window slammed shut last Friday, and former England international, Palmer, spoke to FLW about Stoke's activity in the market: "I think Stoke have had a good transfer window. It’s currently not reflected in their league position as Stoke are currently sat in 16th place in the Championship, on six points. A lot of players left the club, bringing in decent money. These included the likes of Jacob Brown, Josh Tymon and Connor Taylor."

He added: "18 players arrived at the club, costing a similar fee to what exited the club. Alex Neil has brought in some very very good players, the likes of [Wouter] Burger, [Ryan] Mmaee, [Junho] Bae, [Ben] Pearson, [Nikola] Jojic, as well as Wolves player, [Ki-Jana] Hoever.

"They are still my dark horses to make a move in the Championship the season."

Will Stoke City's new signings be a success?

When signing the sheer volume of players that Stoke did this summer, you know that not all of them will succeed, and for each player, success will be measured differently.

Some of the players who arrived from other English clubs, like Pearson and Enda Stevens, will have been added to make an immediate impact. Whereas, oversees acquisitions like Burger, Mmaee and Bae, may take some time to adjust.

Furthermore, Neil has purchased younger assets that will help the club in the long-term. Jojic is the best example of this. The 19-year-old arrived from Serbian club, Mladost, and will need to adapt to a new country, and develop his game, before being handed consistent first team minutes.

What next for Stoke City?

After the international break, the Potters face a tough trip to Carrow Road to play Norwich City. Following defeat to Preston last time out, more pressure will have to be placed on increasing the points tally in September, as the following month looks to be the club's trickiest of the term.

In October, City will be pitted against all three of the relegated sides, as well as Sunderland and Middlesbrough, who will still provide a tough challenge despite their poor start.