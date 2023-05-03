Carlton Palmer believes that the signing of James Milner would be a fantastic addition and a coup for Burnley.

Burnley are one of two sides that are keen on signing Liverpool’s James Milner this summer, as reported by The Athletic.

The Clarets are believed to face stiff competition in the form of Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 37-year-old is coming to the end of his Liverpool contract, meaning he will become a free agent this summer unless a new deal is agreed.

Would James Milner be a good signing for Burnley?

There is obviously a past relationship between the coaching staff at Burnley and Milner, as Vincent Kompany and Craig Bellamy played with Milner during their days at Manchester City.

Burnley have sealed promotion back to the Premier League, and this summer it will be about bringing in players who are good enough for the league and who will help Burnley not only survive but do well.

Milner has played at the very top of football, and even though he still features regularly under Jurgen Klopp, there are doubts about whether he will be offered a new deal at Anfield or whether Milner may want a new challenge.

This report adds that Kompany has already ‘shown an interest’ in his former teammate, although any decision regarding Milner’s next steps is not going to be made until his season with Liverpool is over.

Here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this news and if Milner would be a good signing for Burnley.

He told FLW: “Burnley and Brighton I believe are clubs that are interested in James Miller. James would be a fantastic inclusion in any squad, I still think he has a lot to give, he’s fit and can play in numerous positions, and he's a model professional.

“I'm not so sure Liverpool want to lose him, but I think now he’s coming to the tailor end of his career he will want to play; he won't want to sit on the bench and especially when you know you can still contribute a lot. So any of those clubs, any club who managed to get James Milner’s signature have had a coup.”

James Milner would be a statement signing for Burnley

If Burnley managed to get this deal over the line, then they would be making a very serious statement heading into the new Premier League season.

Yeah, Milner is 37, but getting a player like that through the door after just sealing promotion would be a major lift for the rest of the Burnley squad. Milner is a well-respected professional, and if he is willing to leave Liverpool and join Burnley, it is only because he thinks it is the right club for him.

Milner would bring so much leadership quality and know-how with him and could be crucial for Kompany in terms of leaders on the pitch.