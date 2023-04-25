Coventry City made it five unbeaten on Saturday as they claimed a 2-1 win against a struggling Reading side.

Goals from Matt Godden and Gustavo Hamer either side of Lucas Joao’s for Reading helped the Sky Blues to all three points at the weekend. That victory now means Coventry head into the final two games of the season in fifth place, and maximum points out of their final two games of the season will ensure they finish in the top six.

Mark Robins side face Birmingham City at home this weekend before travelling to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough on the final day of the campaign.

One player who has played an important role and will be expected to do so in the remaining games of the season is striker Viktor Gyokeres.

How important has Gyokeres been for Coventry this season?

The Swedish international has played in all 44 games Coventry have played in the Championship this season.

The 24-year-old has once again taken on the role of being the Sky Blues’ main outlet for goals, with him currently on 20 for the season in the league. Only Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom has scored more goals than him this season.

Gyokeres is currently averaging 0.47 goals per 90 minutes that he plays, while averaging 192 minutes per goal.

Since joining the Sky Blues, the centre forward has been a prolific goalscorer in the division and therefore, there is no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

The 24-year-old is expected to be the subject of transfer interest from several sides this summer and Coventry boss Mark Robins revealed last month that Gyokeres' future will be resolved “one way or another”.

How much is Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres worth?

Therefore, with the summer transfer window only a matter of a month away from opening, here at FLW we asked Carlton Palmer how much he thinks the Swedish striker is worth.

He told FLW: “Viktor has had a fabulous season at Coventry yet again. He’s only 24 and scored 20 goals so far this season, Swedish international.

“Coventry have already valued him at £25 to £30 million that's why he hasn't moved in the previous transfer windows. I think that's a correct value for him and what would it cost Coventry to replace him.

“Coventry are in the play-offs at present, and maybe they get promotion, but if they don't get promotion, I don't see Viktor being there through another. I mean he survived two transfer windows I don't think that be the case, somebody who scored the level of goals that he has and a Swedish international, he'll be playing in the Premier League next season whether it’s at Coventry or somewhere else.”

Palmer is right the likelihood of Gyokeres being at Coventry next season if they remain in the Championship is slim, so it is likely that he will be sold this summer unless Coventry get promoted.

Therefore, the figures that have been mentioned before are likely going to be something that Coventry look to get if the striker were to leave this summer.