Middlesbrough suffered enormous heartbreak on Wednesday night as they were beaten in the play-off semi-final by Coventry City.

Boro have been a side on a mission since Michael Carrick came in as manager, and they were many people’s favourites to seal promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

However, that will not be the case, and Middlesbrough will have to settle for another season in the Championship, and they will hope they’ll have Carrick there to guide them.

Which Premier League clubs are interested in Michael Carrick?

Carrick’s job at Middlesbrough hasn’t gone unnoticed, with three Premier League teams reportedly interested in the Boro boss to date.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking for a new permanent manager and talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook stated last week that he reckons the Boro boss could be in the running.

While Carrick’s former team West Ham United are also believed to have been left impressed by his work at Middlesbrough and have touted him as a possible successor to David Moyes at the end of this campaign.

The final team that have looked at Carrick is Leicester City, there are currently in the midst of a relegation battle and have Dean Smith in charge until the end of the season, but with their Premier League status in the air, it is unclear what the club plans to do.

Middlesbrough's failure to reach the play-off final and therefore remain a Championship team will have given some of these interested sides a boost in their potential pursuit.

Will Michael Carrick leave Middlesbrough this summer?

As Middlesbrough are set for another season in the Championship, and considering the fine job Carrick has done at the club, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer whether he thinks Carrick will stay at the club this summer.

He told FLW: “Yeah, Middlesbrough just missed out on the play-off final after an incredible turn around in the season, since Michael Carrick joined. They’ll be bitterly disappointed not to go through against Coventry, especially having the second leg at home.

“I'm sure Michael will be linked with other jobs, obviously because he's done the job that he’s done at Middlesbrough. But given a pre-season, a summer to recruit his own players I think Middlesbrough could get automatic promotion next season and that might well appeal to Michael to stay at the club and take it one step further and to get that promotion on his CV in his first job as manager.”

There is no doubt that Carrick could potentially be a wanted man this summer, but given the trust Middlesbrough have shown him and the job he’s done as Palmer stated he may want to finish the job and get the club promoted.