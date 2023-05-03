Despite rediscovering their form and winning four of their last five league matches, Sheffield Wednesday now know they must make do with a play-off spot this campaign.

Indeed, whilst the Owls found their footing once again after a blip, Ipswich and Plymouth above them simply kept on winning, making it almost impossible to catch them.

The top two, in that sense, deserve a huge amount of credit.

Wednesday, though, still have a fantastic opportunity to get promoted via the play-offs, and given they are third in the table, and the closest challengers to the automatic places, generally, they could be considered the favourites for promotion via the post-season tournament.

Can Sheffield Wednesday win the play-offs?

With that in mind, we asked former Owls' midfielder and England international Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on whether he considered the Owls the favourites to go up via the League One play-offs.

Instead, he made an interesting claim.

"We all know the play-offs can be a lottery," Palmer explained to FLW.

"The Owls have had a dip in form at the wrong time, wrong end of the season, which has cost them automatic promotion.

"But, they've also hit form again, at the right time, going into the play-offs, with four wins in their last five games.

"So, they're the form team - Josh Windass was back on the bench [on Saturday], so that's fantastic news for Sheffield Wednesday.

"But, as I was saying, the play-offs are a lottery, so to say that Sheffield Wednesday are the favourites - you just can't say that.

"Obviously, I'm a Sheffield Wednesday supporter, I'd like to see them get promoted, I think they deserve to get promoted, but that doesn't always happen in the play-offs.

"So, we'll have to wait and see."

Who will Sheffield Wednesday face in the play-offs?

With one more game to go, Sheffield Wednesday's play-off opponents are not yet confirmed.

What is confirmed, though, is that the Owls will finish in third spot, meaning they will face the team that finishes sixth in the play-off semi-finals.

At the moment, Derby County occupy sixth place in League One, but, Bolton in fifth could drop to sixth on the final day, and Peterborough in seventh could climb to sixth, depending on how results go.

Interestingly, if Derby finish sixth, Sheffield Wednesday will face the Rams three times in a row, as they are the Owls' final day opponents at Hillsborough on Sunday May 7th.