Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that selling Joe Ward could be good business for Derby County amid interest from Championship rivals.

Football League World exclusively revealed last week that the likes of Portsmouth and Oxford United are keen on signing the 29-year-old in January, with Ward struggling for minutes at Pride Park in the early months of the campaign.

Ward has made just seven first-team appearances for the Rams so far this season, playing 138 minutes of Championship football, and clubs are keen to take advantage of his lack of playing time to sign him in January.

Derby, Portsmouth and Oxford United were all promoted from League One this season, and they're battling it out to remain in the division, but Palmer believes it wouldn't be a risk if Paul Warne decided to sell to one of their direct rivals.

Carlton Palmer on transfer interest in Derby County's Joe Ward

Palmer, who won 18 caps for England, believes that if Ward isn't playing at Derby then it makes sense to offload him, and that they should see it as an opportunity to raise funds rather than selling to a direct rival.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Oxford United and Portsmouth are keeping an eye on the situation of Derby County’s Joe Ward.

“He’s under contract for two more years at Derby County, but he’s not been a regular starter for Paul Warne’s side, so it may be that Paul Warne allows Ward to leave the club.

“He’s only made seven appearances in all competitions this season, and he’s not a regular starter. It’s a very difficult one, but letting Ward go would free up funds for Derby County to bring in some new arrivals.

“We know money is tight for Paul Warne, and he’s not a regular starter, so it’s one of those situations where Oxford are in and around where Derby are in the league table, but as a manager you can’t worry about that. If a player doesn’t fit in to your style, and he’s not playing regular football, then you just get him out if you’re tight for funds.

“You don’t worry about where the player goes, you let him go, and then you bring in the players you want at the football club.

“I don’t think they’ll regret it. It would be a good bit of business for Derby County, freeing up space and bringing in funds that they require."

Selling Joe Ward in January makes sense for all parties

Ward's time at Derby hasn't quite gone to plan thanks to injuries and being unable to become a regular starter in Warne's side, and they should part ways with him in January if the right offer comes in.

Joe Ward's time at Derby County Season Division Played Goals Assists 2023/24 League One 26 2 3 2024/25 Championship 7 0 0 Stats Correct As Of December 27, 2024

From Ward's point of view, he will want to play on a regular basis, and joining Oxford United or Portsmouth would give him the chance to do so in the Championship without having to drop to League One again.

While there is a valid argument that selling to Oxford or Portsmouth strengthens a rival, it's pointless keeping him at Pride Park if he's not going to feature, and selling him would boost funds for Warne to sign players that he wants in January.