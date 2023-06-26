EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes a move to Arsenal would be the best fit for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Southampton’s relegation to the Championship has sparked interest in Lavia this summer.

It was a terrible campaign for the Saints, but on a personal level, Lavia was probably one of the very few who could keep their heads high.

Therefore, it seems Premier League sides are keen on keeping the midfielder in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season and beyond.

What is the latest on Romeo Lavia’s future?

Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool have all been mentioned in regards to possible destinations for the 19-year-old.

Man City had the midfielder on their books in the academy, but sold Lavia to Southampton last summer. It is believed they hold a buy-back clause that only comes into force in 2024, and with them pursuing a move for Declan Rice, it seems they may not be as interested in Lavia.

Liverpool have also held an interest in the Southampton man, but in a recent update from The Athletic they state that the club are moving onto other midfield players that are on their shortlist.

Chelsea are another team that have been linked with the 19-year-old since the season ended, but it is believed that the Premier League side need to move on some of their players before they can pursue a deal for Lavia.

While, according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are the side who have advanced the most when it comes to signing Lavia this summer.

The transfer expert reported last week that the Gunners are ‘advancing in talks’ with the player and Southampton, but they had made no official bid.

He also added in the same update that Manchester United remain interested, but their priorities lie elsewhere at this moment.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on best move for Romeo Lavia

Therefore, with the race still somewhat open, we asked Carlton Palmer for where he thinks the best fit would be for the player.

He exclusively told FLW: “I think given his age; Chelsea is not a good fit. They have still got a lot to sort out with the squad, I think Man United have still got a lot of work to do with the current squad.

“For me and for the player I think for him to flourish he would be better suited going to Arsenal with Arteta, the squad is young and is going places.”