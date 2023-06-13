With the transfer window set to officially open on June 14th, transfer rumours across the EFL are hotting up.

One player tipped for a move this summer by a recent report was Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

The Australian international first joined the Black Cats back in 2020 on loan, and went on to make his switch permanent on a free that summer.

During his time at the club, Wright has racked up 107 appearances in red and white, but it appears his time in the North East could soon be coming to an end.

Latest Bailey Wright transfer news

Indeed, that is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Rotherham want to bring the central defender to the New York Stadium once again this summer.

This comes after the 30-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan with the Millers in 2022/23.

Bailey Wright featured at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar as part of the Australia squad.

During that loan spell, injuries limited Wright's involvement for Rotherham to just seven appearances, but despite that, they are keen to have him back this summer.

Nixon's report does not state whether the Millers would seek a permanent agreement with Wright, or indeed, another loan deal with Sunderland.

Would Bailey Wright be a good signing for Rotherham?

With the above link in mind, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer has been discussing Bailey Wright's future at Sunderland and the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, Palmer believes this could be a good move for all parties.

"Wright only featured in seven games for Rotherham during his loan spell due to injury," Palmer explained to FLW.

"But, Rotherham are keen to take him on a permanent deal.

"With one-year left on his contract, I think this would be good business for all parties.

"Given his age - 30 - Sunderland, with their new policy of signing young players, it's very unlikely he's going to be offered a new contract.

"So, Rotherham would be a good destination - it'd be good for the player and good for the club."

Bailey Wright may have played his last game at the Stadium of Light

How long does Bailey Wright have left on his contract at Sunderland?

As Carlton Palmer touched upon above, Bailey Wright currently has one year remaining on his contract at Sunderland.

The 30-year-old only signed a new deal at the Stadium of Light last summer, but despite that, found himself surplus to requirements come the January transfer window.

For all parties involved, a parting of the ways would seem sensible this summer, but as outlined above, it remains to be seen whether or not a loan deal or a permanent agreement will be pursued.