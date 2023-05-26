Whenever a side is relegated from the Premier League, there are huge consequences.

Not only do clubs lose out on the huge finances that come with being involved in the top-flight, but from the second their relegation is confirmed, other top flight sides begin to circle for their best talent.

Southampton, whose relegation from the Premier League was recently confirmed, have found that out recently.

Indeed, several of their players have already been touted for moves to Premier League sides, including striker Che Adams.

Adams scored five goals in 28 Premier League appearances as the Saints went down, but it appears there are clubs in the top flight keen to ensure he remains a Premier League player.

What is the latest Che Adams transfer news?

Recently, for example, Adams was linked with Premier League duo Everton and Leeds.

According to TEAMtalk, the two clubs are among the sides keen on Adams as he looks to stay in the top-flight.

Indeed, Adams has just one-year left on his contract at St. Mary's, so it would make sense that the Saints would consider cashing in.

What has Carlton Palmer said Che Adams signing for Leeds or Everton?

Reacting to the above transfer link, former England international Carlton Palmer believes that despite having just one-year left on his contract, his previous record in the Championship means any new manager coming in at St. Mary's is going to want to keep him.

"Both of these clubs could be plying their trade in the Championship next season," Palmer told FLW when discussing Leeds and Everton's interest in Adams.

"He has a year left on his contract, [but] I think any new manager would want to keep him in the building for now, given he scored 22 goals for Birmingham in the 2018/19 season.

"I think you would go to the January transfer window, and make a decision on his future depending on how he is doing, and how the season is going on a whole for the club."

Should Southampton consider cashing in on Che Adams?

I think this is a really difficult decision facing the Saints this summer.

Che Adams is a proven goalscorer at this level, and despite having a year left on his current deal with the club, keeping a player of his calibre around could make a big difference next season.

One assumes the Saints will be targeting an immediate return to the Premier League, and having a forward line containing Adam Armstrong and Che Adams is frightening.

The last time the pair were in the Championship, they netted 28 goals and 22 goals respectively.

The prospect of the two of them being at the Saints' disposal next season is therefore an exciting prospect, and a big reason for the club to consider keeping Adams.

There are other players they can cash in on this summer, and as Carlton Palmer says, they can always revisit the decision in January depending on how well he is doing and how the season is going for the club.