Carlton Palmer believes that Burnley will struggle to hold onto Maxime Esteve even if they are promoted to the Premier League this season amid Everton interest.

According to Alan Nixon, the Toffees are keen to sign the centre-back as an option in the event that Jarrad Branthwaite departs.

Esteve has been a key figure in Scott Parker’s side throughout this season, with the team’s defensive record garnering a lot of praise.

The Clarets have conceded just nine times from 33 games, with the 22-year-old starting each of those fixtures.

Carlton Palmer makes £30 million Esteve transfer prediction

Palmer has claimed that Esteve could be sold for up to £30 million in the summer if Burnley are unable to secure promotion.

He believes the Frenchman is ready for life back in the Premier League, highlighting his performances in the Championship this year.

“Everton are facing up to the fact that they’re probably going to lose Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer and he’s outstanding for Everton, a lot of the top clubs in England and Europe are looking at him, he’s been consistently playing well,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Everton are thinking that they’re going to have to sell him to balance up with the fair play, so with that in mind they’re looking at an alternative and that alternative is Maxime Esteve, who has been outstanding in the Clarets’ season so far.

“They are currently on an unbelievable run of 11 clean sheets in a row, they’ve only conceded nine goals in the Championship so far this season.

“The Burnley centre-back has been outstanding for them.

“It’s one of those, listen, he’s playing regularly, if he went to Everton I think he would play regularly.

“Burnley won’t want to sell him, but they’re losing ground on automatic promotion, they really are at the moment — if Leeds win their game in hand then they’re five points behind the top two.

“So they’ll be in the play-offs, and to keep Esteve they will need to keep Esteve because he’s just getting too much attention.

“They supposedly turned down £20 million for him from Spurs in the January transfer window, so the only way they can keep him is they need to get promotion.

“And, if not, they’ll obviously get good money for him, and the way he’s been playing at the moment I think he’ll comfortably step up and perform at a very high standard in the Premier League, so £30m is a fair price for him.”

Palmer raises promotion concern

Palmer believes that Burnley will need Esteve in the Premier League if they’re to stay up, but expects their resolve to be tested regardless of what division they’re competing in next year.

“I think it’s going to be difficult for Burnley to keep hold of him if they don’t get promoted, and if they do get promoted they’re playing in the Premier League, but I think their resolve will be tested by bigger clubs,” he added.

Maxime Esteve's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 17th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.06 Interceptions 0.90 Blocks 1.19 Clearances 4.40 Aerials won 1.90

“Everton will have money to play with, with the likes of Branthwaite going for big money, so if their resolve is tested in the £30 to 40 million mark then we could well see him moving on.

“It’s difficult because if they get promoted they’re going to need Esteve’s quality to try and maintain their status in the Premier League, so I think we’ll have to wait and see.

“Money talks, and he’s got a lot of attention and has played very, very well.

“So, even if they’re promoted, it wouldn’t surprise me if he went.”

Burnley can’t turn down £30 million Esteve offer

If Everton come in with an offer in the region of £30 million for Esteve then they should be taking a figure of that size.

It was reported last year that the defender cost Burnley €15 (£12.5) million to sign, so this would represent a major profit on the player.

The 22-year-old didn’t impress in the Premier League last year under Vincent Kompany, and it’s not abundantly clear that he could make that step back up successfully.

Given that risk, an offer worth £30 million could easily be invested back into the team, which Burnley have to take into consideration.