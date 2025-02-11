Carlton Palmer believes that promotion to the Premier League could help secure Maxime Esteve’s future at Burnley amid transfer speculation.

According to The Sun, the centre-back is a transfer target for Crystal Palace in the event that Marc Guehi departs.

It was also reported during deadline day in the January window that Tottenham Hotspur were looking to sign the 22-year-old.

Esteve has been key to Scott Parker’s side so far this season, with the team’s impressive defensive record proving key to their promotion push.

Palmer makes Burnley promotion claim

Palmer believes that Sheffield United and Leeds United will secure automatic promotion this season, meaning Burnley will have to rely on the play-offs.

He believes their lack of a consistent goal scorer has been an issue, which could prove crucial in their bid to keep Esteve.

“Burnley are in a four way tie, it seems, for the automatic two places to go up to the Premier League,” Palmer told Football League World.

“And one player that was attracting a lot of interest in the January transfer window is centre-back Maxime Esteve.

Maxime Esteve's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 11th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.10 Interceptions 0.96 Blocks 1.16 Clearances 4.33 Aerials won 1.86

“Tottenham were believed to have a big offer to Burnley turned down, Crystal Palace are the latest club to be interested in him.

“We’ll have to wait until the end of the season, Burnley are going to be there or thereabouts — I’ve said all along, and I’m not going to change my mind on this, I think Leeds United and Sheffield United will go up as automatic, and then it’s a play-off.

“Burnley, you would feel, would be very strong in the play-offs, Scott Parker has added good players to his very, very good squad and I think he just lacks a goal scorer.

“He tried to get one, he was unable to get one through the door in the January transfer window, but it’s very important they keep hold of Maxime Esteve.

“They’ve got him until the end of the season, and then obviously they’ll have to reassess at the end of the season should they not go up.”

Palmer has predicted that Premier League promotion will be necessary to ensure Burnley keep Esteve beyond this season.

“Obviously, if they don’t go up, the player will want to go and play in the Premier League,” he continued.

“If they do go up, then there’s no problem.

“He’s playing in the Premier League, it’s then vital they keep hold of him in order to retain their Premier League status.

“But again, we all know money talks, and if the right offer comes in, then it’s one of those where the club has to look at it.

“But, for a player of Maxime’s ability, he needs to be playing week-in and week-out, and you don’t want to be going to a club where you’re not going to be a regular starter.

“He will be at Burnley, but obviously he’s ambitious and he wants to be in the Premier League, so Burnley have to get up and then when they get up they’ll have every chance of keeping hold of him.”

Burnley are currently third in the Championship table, three points behind second place Sheffield United.

Promotion could keep Esteve at Burnley

Esteve has earned a lot of plaudits for his role in Burnley’s incredible defensive record, with the team conceding just nine times from 31 games so far.

The Frenchman is attracting Premier League interest, which should come as no surprise.

But only promotion could keep him at Turf Moor beyond this season, you would think, because that’s an opportunity he won’t want to turn down.

If Parker’s side cannot earn their place back in the top flight, then a deal in the summer to Palace to replace Guehi could be a smart next step in his career.