Bolton Wanderers are set to stick by manager Ian Evatt next season, and pundit Carlton Palmer believes that is the right call by the club's top brass.

Evatt mustered together a Wanderers side that was one of the more entertaining sides to watch last season, with only Peterborough United and their 89 goals being more than Bolton's 86 in League One last season.

The 42-year-old knows he must win promotion with the Trotters next season, or it may be time for him to face the music from the Bolton hierarchy.

But chairman Sharon Brittan said in an interview with the club website recently: “Our support and belief in Ian and Chris (Markham, sporting director) to take us back to where we want to go is unchanged and that's myself and the board and the investors.

"I think we have to keep a perspective and we have to look at last season as a whole.

"There was incredible disappointment that we didn't get back to the Championship but from my position as Chairman of this football club I am as determined, if not more than ever before, that we will achieve what we want to achieve, and I have to make sure that I give Ian and Chris everything they need to be able to do that."

Carlton Palmer believes Bolton Wanderers are right to back Ian Evatt

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer believes that sticking with Evatt is the correct decision by Bolton Wanderers.

Palmer said: "Bolton Wanderers have decided to stick with Ian Evatt, I believe that is the right decision, I really do.

"I know Bolton fans were bitterly disappointed last season not to get promoted, but you look at the two teams that got promoted - Portsmouth and Derby - and the investment they have made into their football clubs.

"They finished third on 87 points, three points off 90, that in any other season would get you promoted. I don't think you make wholesale changes, the next year is going to be just as tough as teams come down.

"I know some of the supporters are bitterly disappointed but, again, be careful what you wish for. All I've got to do is go back to West Ham with David Moyes, they got rid of Moyes and look what happened.

Ian Evatt Bolton record (all comps), per Transfermarkt Matches Wins Draws Defeats 226 115 47 64

"He came back to the football club, finished year-on-year in the top six, won them a trophy, now they've got rid of him again. Be careful what you wish for.

"I think Ian's done a fantastic job, they'll be there or thereabouts, they're not going to be guaranteed automatic promotion and changing the manager doesn't do that.

"Investment was made in the football club, and they did bring in quality players, there is no doubt about that. But it always going to be a difficult season with the likes of Portsmouth, Derby and teams like that in that division.

"I think it's the right call. Some of the supporters will not be ok with that, and it's fair to say that he's going to have to hit the ground running, to get those supporters back on his side.

"And if they can get off to a good start, and they're winning football matches, for me as long as he's in and around the play-offs from the start of the season, then there should be no issues whatsoever."

Ian Evatt deserves chance to see through Bolton Wanderers project

A 1.7 points per game average (per FotMob) in well over 200 matches in charge is a very good return for the Wanderers boss.

Since guiding the club out of League Two and into League one three seasons ago, Bolton have finished ninth, fifth and third in that order.

This shows the progress Evatt and his coaching staff have been making at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, as the club have been on an upward trajectory ever since his appointment back in 2020.

The Trotters are able to mix it with the best in their division each year, which isn't guaranteed despite the fees spent on the likes of Aaron Collins and Dion Charles, and will be among the favourites for promotion again next season.

So, whilst Bolton continue to make progress in the league, - as much as it may not feel like it when you've lost in the play-offs twice in a row - it would be harsh, and very risky, to move on from Evatt and start fresh with a new face in the dug out.