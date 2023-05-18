Carlton Palmer expects Wrexham to be challenging at the top end of League Two next season.

Wrexham have made a stunning return to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. The Red Dragons have been stuck in the National League for the best part of two decades but that has all changed under the current ownership.

The Welsh club missed out on promotion last year in the play-offs but this season they went one better and returned to League Two after winning the National League title.

Attention will now turn to getting ready for fourth tier football and summer transfer targets have already been assessed.

Wrexham eye Championship and League One targets

Wrexham are clearly a side that has high ambition, and with that, they have also got a lot of financial backing at this level.

That can be seen in the crop of players they have been linked with in recent weeks and days as they prepare for EFL football.

Wrexham have been joined by a host of sides who are interested in signing Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May this summer.

The striker is expected to depart the League One side this summer and Wrexham are said to go head-to-head with Championship teams.

As well as May, Wrexham have also reportedly identified Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns and Huddersfield Town’s Sobra Thomas as possible transfer targets.

Those are all players that are in higher divisions than Wrexham, which is an indication of their ambition.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Wrexham’s transfer targets

Carlton Palmer has shared his thoughts on Wrexham targeting players in the Championship and League One and whether he thinks they’ll be successful.

He told FLW: “Wrexham, yeah 100% will go for back-to-back promotions. The momentum is with them, they will attract players because of their spending power, that's always the way it is, and I fully expect them to see them challenging next season.

“I don't think the owners expect anything less. They are ambitious, and they're taking the club forward on a sound business plan, they're not just throwing money at this. If you look at everything that's done at the club, the way the club shops being run and the way they're bringing revenue in from every different angle, bringing Welsh players in, all the pubs around the local area. So, they're doing it on a sound business plan, and they're trying to attract Welsh players to the club, so I fully expect to see them challenging next season.”

There is no doubt that Wrexham plan to be at the top end of League Two and if they can sign the type of players that they are being linked with then they have a great chance of doing so.