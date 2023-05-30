Carlton Palmer believes Sam Allardyce could return Leeds United to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Yorkshire outfit’s three-year stay in the Premier League came crashing to an end on the weekend, as they were thumped 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds are now preparing for life in England’s second tier and are doing so without a permanent manager on board.

The latest in Leeds United’s managerial pursuit

Sam Allardyce was brought to Elland Road with only four games remaining in the Premier League season.

It was done so in a bid to help Leeds survive relegation and continue their stay in the top flight; unfortunately, it didn’t work out like that, and Allardyce failed to win any of his games in charge.

Now the Yorkshire side have a decision to make as they will need to appoint a permanent manager this summer, but their targets may be altered as they are no longer a Premier League team.

It emerged recently that former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is someone that Leeds are keen on.

The 48-year-old is out of work since being sacked from Chelsea, but Leeds could have a fight on their hands as Leicester City are also interested in appointing Potter as their manager.

Both may fall short in their pursuits, as it also mentions that Potter would like another chance in the Premier League, as this is where he has been for the last four years.

This means Leeds may have to go back to the drawing board and also means what happens with Sam Allardyce going forward.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Sam Allardyce’s future at Leeds United

At this moment in time, it is unclear what Leeds plan to do going forward in regards to Allardyce continuing to be their manager, but it seems the club are looking at their options.

Here at FLW, we asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Sam Allardyce leaving Leeds and if this was the right thing to do.

He told FLW: “He’s not sure which direction Leeds United will go next season regarding their head coach.

"It is reported that Sam is open to staying on at Leeds United, but this will depend on crucial talks over the next few days.

“Sam as intimated that there is a great deal of work to be done, obviously certain players will have to leave due to relegation, but also cited that while the players gave their all they were not ultimately good enough

.“I think Sam is experienced and given the correct backing he could return Leeds back to the Premier League at the first attempt. Obviously, its disappointing Leeds got relegated, but Sam only had four games and can't really be blamed for their demise.

”It was a lot for Allardyce to do when he took the job on at Leeds, and it was no surprise really the club’s results didn’t change. However, it is now down to the club and what they plan to do going forward, but you would probably expect them to move on from Allardyce this summer."