Carlton Palmer expects Birmingham City to earn automatic promotion to the Championship without any stumbling blocks to the end of the season.

The Blues look set to earn automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt, as they lead the way in first place.

Chris Davies’ side have been impressive since a heavy round of investment from the owners in the summer.

The Midlands outfit have lost just twice from 27 games, and lead second place Wycombe Wanderers by four points despite having played two times fewer.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of February 7th) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 27 +27 63 2 Wycombe Wanderers 29 +25 59 3 Wrexham 29 +18 55 4 Stockport County 29 +16 50 5 Huddersfield Town 28 +15 48 6 Leyton Orient 28 +15 44

Birmingham promotion verdict

Palmer expects Birmingham to gain promotion back to the Championship this year without any issues.

He believes they are now in a comfortable league position, provided they win their games in hand, and can start thinking about a return to the second tier.

“Birmingham City are on the way to being promoted back to the Championship,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I can’t see anything, any distractions or anything that can stop them from winning the league.

“They’re four points clear of second place, and two games in hand.

“Should they win those two games in hand, they’d be 10 points clear of second place, third place Wrexham are eight points behind and Birmingham still have two games in hand on them.

“So Chris Davies’ side are almost certain if they continue their form to be promoted back to the Championship.”

Palmer makes Birmingham transfer strategy claim

Palmer has acknowledged Birmingham’s heavy spending, claiming that they have been bringing players that will be ready to compete in the Championship.

“They have spent big over the two transfer windows, there’s no argument about that, they’ve spent over £35 million and only brought in £5 million,” he added.

“So they’ve definitely made an overhaul of the playing squad, with incoming 25 players and 29 leaving the football club.

“With that in mind, it was a quieter January transfer, only bringing a couple of players, one of those coming in from Norwich, Grant Hanley, coming as a free transfer.

“So it was a quieter January transfer, and again the left-back coming in from Hearts.

“I can’t see anything other than them heading back to the Championship next season, and I think with that in mind they did pay the fees out for the likes of Jay Stansfield and the centre-back Christoph Klarer, who can operate at a higher level.

“With that in mind, I think they spent money on players who they believe can perform in the Championship next season.

“But I can’t see anything stopping Birmingham City from not only getting promotion, but winning the league.”

Birmingham have taken relegation in their stride

Relegation could’ve been a big setback for the new Birmingham owners, but they have taken it in their stride by investing in a promotion-capable squad.

Next year will be a bigger test of their obvious ambitions as the Championship is such a tricky league to compete in.

But they have built a team that already looks like they could avoid relegation or any concerns over going back down in 2026.

If they can invest again in one or two big name players to add to this squad in the summer, then they could prove a real threat in the Championship next year, provided they don’t collapse between now and May and fall out of the top two.