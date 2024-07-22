Carlton Palmer believes that the signing of Jay Stansfield on a permanent basis would be a real coup for Birmingham City.

It has been reported that Fulham are willing to accept a package worth up to £6 million for the forward this summer.

The Blues are entertaining an offer to bring the 21-year-old back to St. Andrew’s after he spent last season on loan with the Midlands outfit.

The youngster bagged 12 goals from 43 appearances in the Championship last season as Birmingham suffered relegation to League One (all stats from Fbref).

His future with the Premier League side is now uncertain, with a return to the recently-relegated club now on the cards.

Jay Stansfield - Birmingham City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 43 (39) 12 (2)

Carlton Palmer delivers Jay Stansfield transfer verdict

Palmer believes that Birmingham will face competition in the race to secure the signature of Stansfield this summer.

However, he has claimed that it would be a massive signing for Chris Davies’ side, if they can get it over the line.

“News coming out from Birmingham City is that their manager Chris Davies has opened talks to re-sign Jay Stansfield, although this time they would like to sign him on a permanent deal,” Palmer told Football League World.

“They would be looking at a fee of around £6 million to get a deal over the line.

“It’s already been a busy summer for the League One side as the club tries to put a squad together that can get back to the Championship at the first attempt.

“Chris Davies is keen to add some firepower to his side, and this is seen as the last piece of the jigsaw.

“Stansfield spent last season on loan at Birmingham, which was the 20-year-old’s second loan spell away from Fulham, the first came at Exeter, as he scored nine goals in 36 league appearances.

“Stansfield impressed last season for the Blues, but it wasn’t enough to keep the club in the Championship.

“However, Birmingham are now keen on reuniting with the forward this summer.

“They want to get him on a permanent deal, he is under contract still at Fulham until 2027, but it’s believed that Fulham are open to letting the player go.

“Stansfield spent the entirety of last season on loan at Birmingham, it was a productive campaign.

“He was one of the bright sparks in a season that saw Birmingham relegated, played 43 times in the Championship, scoring 12 goals, as well as contributing two assists.

“This is seen as a really big coup for Birmingham City if they can get a permanent transfer over the line.

“But it’s a player that is being admired by a lot of football clubs.

“League One would be a breeze for him, you would think he would [score] 20 plus goals, he’s very durable so could play a lot of games.

“Should Birminham get this over the line, this would be an absolutely magnificent coup for them.

“But I think if a deal is going to be done, and if he’s going to be allowed out on a permanent basis, then there’s going to be a lot of competition for his signature.

“Birmingham will be in pole position given he was there previously, and he enjoyed his time at the club.”

Stansfield's importance to Fulham

Stansfield made three Premier League appearances for Fulham prior to his loan moves to Exeter and Birmingham.

During his time with the Greciens, he contributed nine goals and seven assists from 36 appearances in League One.

Birmingham will be hoping he can score the goals they need to compete for promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

However, it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to make the switch at an affordable price this summer.

Jay Stansfield signing would be ambitious from Birmingham

Spending £6 million to sign a Premier League player while in League One would be an impressive piece of spending.

It will be incredibly difficult for other sides at that level to compete with those kinds of resources, and should be a sign of the team’s strong position going into the new campaign.

Stansfield performed well in the Championship, and is a second division calibre player, so he should be what the team needs to finish inside the top two this year.

Given he is still only 21, an investment of £6 million could pay dividends in the long run, as his value will increase greatly if he can help get the club back to a higher competitive standing.