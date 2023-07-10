Billy Sharp's love affair with Sheffield United came to a fairytale ending after the Blades secured promotion to the Premier League in his final season at Brammall Lane.

The veteran striker has been immense for his hometown club down the years. He never quite took off in his first spell, and a return a few seasons later never really saw him peak. But a third bite at the cherry when the club were in the doldrums of League One saw him become a club legend over an eight-year spell, notching 116 goals in just 311 games to bring about three promotions.

However, the Premier League is one step too far for Sharp's abilities as he approaches the end of his career, meaning he may have to move on. And Carlton Palmer has suggested that Sharp may have more than enough to offer someone in the second tier a final push before retirement.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Billy Sharp?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer suggested that whilst Sharp does have pedigree at second-tier level, he should only be used as a bit-part player.

He said: "Billy Sharp, the former Sheffield United club legend, is attracting attention from clubs like Coventry City, Hull City and Derby County. Billy is a leader, and certainly would be a great asset to bring into your football club. Last season he only scored two goals in 38 appearances, but the season before he netted 14 goals. He’s 37 years old now, so I see his role as more of an impact player now from the bench.”

Would Billy Sharp be a good signing for either Coventry City or Hull City?

As Palmer alluded to, Sharp did falter last year after seven solid seasons for the Blades. 13, 23 and 14 goals respectively in his three Championship seasons prior had him down as a veteran goalscorer, but just two goals in 38 appearances last season saw him fall behind Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye in the pecking order, whilst goals came from all over the pitch in the form of James McAtee, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge.

That isn’t to say that Sharp can’t be prolific at this level; he only made 14 starts, and whilst it is natural that he will falter due to his age, it is more his nous and knowhow that will stand him in good stead when choosing a new club.

Coventry are set to lose Viktor Gyokeres, and whilst they have bought Ellis Simms in the eventuality that the Swede will depart for pastures new, they will need to add new players - they only have 15 first-team stars once Gyokeres departs. Sharp could come in alongside Matt Golden and Simms to form a very good Championship attack in terms of squad depth.

For Hull, front man Oscar Estupinan will be their focal point, but Benjamin Tetteh didn’t hit the ground running at the MKM Stadium, whilst Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Dogukan Sinik suffered similar fates. Sharp’s influence could also give the Tigers hope of a play-off finish.

Would Billy Sharp be better off testing himself in League One?

Derby have recently lost David McGoldrick to the league below, but leaving only James Collins and new signing Conor Washington as senior strikers. You generally need three or more strikers to mount a promotion push, regardless of their output, as seen with Sharp and Sheffield United last season.

Derby could well use Sharp as an outlet in the third tier, especially against inferior opposition where he is more likely to bag goals against inept defences, as opposed to the tougher defences he came up against last season with Paul Heckingbottom’s men.