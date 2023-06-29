Excitement is building ahead of the 23/24 League One season, which begins on the weekend of August 5th.

With the transfer window officially open in League One over the last couple of weeks, speculation and rumours over the future of players in the third tier is only bound to increase.

Pre-season is on the horizon for a number of EFL clubs, meaning that the transfer market is set to heat up with deals to be done and trialists to be looked at.

It has already been a busy summer in that regard, with a number of signings having already been made throughout the second tier.

League One looks wide open next season, given the relative quality of the sides going up to the Championship, and the lack of quality dropping into the third tier.

Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday gained promotion, meaning the division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a host of clubs in the hunt for second tier football by the end of the campaign.

Naturally, the relegated sides are already among the favourites to go up as things stand, as are the teams who were competitive in the division last season, with Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, and Barnsley all losing out in the play-offs.

Bolton and Derby in particular have been very active in the market, with seven and four signings already through respectively for the two sides with growing expectation in the division.

Who will win League One in 2023/24?

Offering his reaction to next season's League One, former England international Carlton Palmer feels as though Derby County should be the favourites to go up.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds midfielder said: "I think Paul Warne and Derby County will be the team to keep a close eye on next season.

"It would be no surprise to be to see them win the League One title at all"

Will Derby win League One?

Given their start to the window and the incoming recruitment, it is a distinct possibility that Derby will be highly competitive in the automatic promotion race, especially considering that League One looks incredibly open next season.

Bolton have also recruited well so far, and will be expected to be in the mix, as will relegated sides such as Blackpool and Reading as well.

Barnsley have to be under consideration, even with Michael Duff departing for Swansea City, such is the quality of the squad from last season.