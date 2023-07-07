Coventry City have agreed a deal to sign Ellis Simms from Everton on a permanent basis.

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that an £8 million deal has been agreed between the Sky Blues and Everton for the forward.

Simms has attracted a lot of attention this summer, with the likes of Ipswich Town and Sunderland also chasing his signature.

However, Coventry have seemingly won the race to sign Simms after having an £8 million deal accepted.

Simms spent the first half of last season on loan at Sunderland, where he scored seven in 17 league appearances.

However, a disappointing second half of the campaign saw the forward score just one goal for Everton in the Premier League.

Will Ellis Simms be a good signing for Coventry City?

Carlton Palmer is excited by the prospect of what Simms can achieve with Coventry.

The former midfielder believes that he will make for a natural replacement for Viktor Gyokeres, and has the potential to bag as many as 20 league goals in Mark Robins’ side.

“I think this is a great bit of business by Coventry, signing Everton’s frontman Ellis Simms,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think he’s a terrific player, watched him on loan at Sunderland before he was recalled to Everton.

“For £8 million, I think in the current market, it’s a really good bit of business.

“It paves the way for Gyokeres to move on, which I’m sure Gyokeres is going to go in excess of £15 million.

“So at 22, Ellis has a real bright future.

“It would not surprise me to see him top 20 goals next season and prove to be a real hit for Coventry in the Championship.”

Coventry will be aiming to compete for promotion once again this year having narrowly missed out on a Premier League place last May.

Robins’ side came within a penalty shootout of returning to the top flight after 120 minutes couldn’t separate the team from Luton Town.

The future of Gyokeres will play a role in how Simms will fit in the side, but it is easy to assume that he will be a replacement for the Swede given the level of interest being shown by clubs looking to sign him this summer.

Coventry’s season gets underway next month with a trip to face recently relegated Leicester City on 6 August.

Is £8 million good value for Ellis Simms?

Simms was excellent for Sunderland last season and played a role in helping the team earn a play-off place, despite leaving the club in January.

While he couldn’t quite make things work in the Premier League, some of that was also down to just how poor of a side Everton were.

He should fit in quite well at Coventry, possessing similar tools to Gyokeres that should make him a natural replacement for the Swede.

He will have big boots to fill given how crucial Gyokeres has been to the Sky Blues, but he has the potential to bag 20 goals in the league if he plays to his best.