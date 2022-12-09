Carlton Palmer makes Barnsley prediction amidst excellent recent form

Barnsley have entered excellent form in recent weeks, with the Tykes managing to win their last four league matches.

It is form that has seen the Yorkshire club climb the table up to fourth position but they do remain eight points of the top three and nine points from the automatic promotion positions.

The Tykes, who were relegation from the Championship last time out, have often responded very well when dropping down a division.

Asked if Barnsley could continue their progress and challenge for automatic promotion as this campaign wears on, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Absolutely.

“They’ve won their last four and they’ve got a game in hand on the top three.

“I always thought that Plymouth and Ipswich couldn’t keep the fantastic form that they were showing that you know.

“So they are dropping points now at the moment and Barnsley can gatecrash the top three and that’s what they’ve got to do.”

The verdict

As Palmer alludes to, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle have not been as dominant in recent weeks as they had been at the start of the campaign.

This is something that Barnsley will be hoping to capitalise on, whilst they still have a game in hand to inflict some pressure on the positions above them.

It was always going to take some time for Michael Duff to settle in and it now seems that they have gone up a level in recent weeks in performances and subsequent results.

Possessing a relatively favourable fixture list over the next few weeks, the Yorkshire club have a good opportunity to make even further progress in an automatic promotion pursuit.