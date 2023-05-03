Heading into the play-offs, a team wants to be in good form, winning matches and gathering momentum.

However, that can not be said for Barnsley after their match against League One strugglers MK Dons at the weekend.

Despite taking the lead through Herbie Kane on the 30-minute mark, by the 69th minute, Barnsley, shockingly, found themselves 4-1 down.

In fairness to Michael Duff's side, they did not quit or throw in the towel, and their persistence to get back into the game soon paid off.

James Norwood's 73rd minute goal offered a glimmer of hope that a comeback could be on, and Max Watters' effort just two minutes later made it a genuine possibility.

Watters was to be the man to make it 4-4 in the 86th minute, too, earning Barnsley a point on the road.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Barnsley ahead of the play-offs?

With just one more League match to go, the play-offs are right around the corner, with Barnsley secure in fourth spot.

Ahead of the promotion competition, then, we asked former England international Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Barnsley, specifically, if the club should be concerned after conceding four against MK Dons at the weekend.

"No, I don't think there's anything to worry about for Barnsley conceding four goals," Palmer explained to FLW.

"What would be slightly worrying going into the play-offs is they've just dropped off a bit of form.

"Their last four games - one win, two draws and one defeat - and that's what happens in football. Sheffield Wednesday have just had their drop in form which has cost them automatic [promotion].

"So I don't think they'll be worrying too much.

"They know that they can't get automatic promotion, so maybe it's a subconscious thing.

"But, when the play-offs start, everything will go out of the window and it's a new competition.

"So, I don't think they'll be too worried about that [MK Dons defeat]."

Who will Barnsley play in the League One play-offs?

With the League One campaign still having one match to play, Barnsley's play-off opponents have not yet been determined.

What we do know, though, is that the club will finish in fourth place, meaning they will take on whoever finishes fifth in the division.

At present, that side is Bolton Wanderers, but they could be overtaken by Derby County on the final day if results go against them.

Barnsley's first play-off match will take place on Saturday 13th May, as per the EFL website.