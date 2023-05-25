Blackburn Rovers may have missed out on the Championship play-offs this season after their form tailed off dramatically in the final few months, but there has been positives both on and off the pitch in the last 12 months.

The club have progressed under Jon Dahl Tomasson after he replaced Tony Mowbray in the dugout at Ewood Park, and the club are continuously tying down young talents to long contracts and giving them chances in the first-team.

Perhaps the most exciting talent to emerge over the course of the 2022-23 campaign was Adam Wharton, who after showcasing his abilities in the Championship with 18 appearances and two goals from midfield is now in major demand from clubs in the top flight of English football.

What is the transfer latest on Adam Wharton at Blackburn?

Rovers are in a healthy position when it comes to Wharton's future, having tied him down to a long-term contract until 2027 early on in the season just gone when he made his first-team breakthrough.

And with his return to the starting 11 in the last few months of the campaign has come even better performances - ones that have been noticed in the Premier League.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Newcastle have all been watching or scouting the 18-year-old in recent weeks and months, and the latest club to be linked are Leeds United despite the threat of relegation back to the Championship looming.

Football League World confirmed this week that the Whites had been to watch Wharton multiple times this season ahead of a potential summer bid, but the fact they could be a Championship club next season would almost certainly put them out of the race.

And Blackburn director of football Gregg Broughton has revealed that it would take an 'unbelievable' offer this summer for Wharton to depart Ewood Park, with the club wanting to potentially build their team around the wonderkid.

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes that Wharton would be a fantastic addition for any top flight club in the wake of Leeds' apparent interest in the teenager.

"Leeds United are the latest club to be linked with Blackburn's talented midfielder Adam Wharton - the 18-year-old has been well coveted in recent weeks by a lot of Premier League clubs," Palmer told Football League World.

"Rovers will be worried about losing him given the amount of interest that has been showed in him, but they are protected as he's under contract until the summer of 2027.

"So, the final decision ultimately whether he leaves or stays is down to the club.

"He would be an excellent signing for any club, a left-footer who can play and likes a tackle, very much one for the future."