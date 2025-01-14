Carlton Palmer believes it would have to take an offer in the region of £15m-£20m to convince West Brom to cash in on Josh Maja amid Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur interest.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, both Premier League sides are taking an interest in the forward this January.

Maja has been a key figure for West Brom this season, with the team looking to compete for a play-off place in the Championship.

The 26-year-old has bagged 12 goals and two assists from 26 appearances in the second division so far this campaign.

Josh Maja's stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 14th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.44 Shots 2.10 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.11 npxG + xAG 0.56 Shot-creating actions 2.19

Carlton Palmer makes Josh Maja transfer claim

Palmer has claimed it could take up to £20 million to convince West Brom to cash in on Maja this January amid interest from the Premier League.

He has suggested that a lack of playing time at Chelsea or Spurs could be a real issue for the Nigerian, and that he might be better off staying in the Championship for the time being.

“Chelsea and Spurs are keeping tabs on Josh Maja, West Bromwich Albion’s centre-forward,” Palmer told Football League World.

“West Brom are struggling for goals this season, and I think it would be absolutely nuts to sell Josh Maja.

“They are in complete control, he’s under contract at the football club and maybe Josh will be looking at this saying ‘you know, if I move to the likes of Chelsea or Spurs, although I’m going to be in the Premier League, am I going to be playing regularly?’

“That’s the problem, you want to be playing regular football, but we know the situation at West Brom.

“If a fee came in of £15m-£20m it may be difficult for West Brom not to sell.

“They’ve done well so far in keeping their two prize assets, which are Josh Maja and Fellows, but you never know if a big offer comes in whether they will move him on, it remains to be seen.”

Palmer makes West Brom transfer suggestion

Palmer has claimed that the team’s issues in front of goal mean that they should be looking to sign another forward, instead of selling their talisman up front.

“They have been struggling for goals, with them in the position they are, they should be bringing in another striker in, not selling the likes of Josh,” he added.

“But, as I say, it will depend on the type of offer that’s put on the table.

“West Brom are in a very strong position, he’s under contract, he signed a three-year deal I believe in 2023.

“In all competitions this season, he’s made 26 appearances, 12 goals and two assists, he’s been in outstanding form.

“Like I said, West Brom have got ambitions to get back into the Premier League, you wouldn’t want to be looking to sell Fellows, and you certainly wouldn’t want to be looking to sell Josh Maja.”

Maja sale in January would be a big blow for next manager

A new manager coming in without Maja in the squad would be a real blow, no matter who is appointed.

He has been the standout attacking talent this season, and the team would be in a much worse position without him.

A fee in the region of £15 to 20 million could be reinvested, but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Spurs would be willing to go that high to sign him.

It’s certainly a tricky position for the club to be in, and they’ll be hoping that no offer arrives at all this month.