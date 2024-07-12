Highlights Luton Town should reject all transfer offers for Joe Taylor, even from rivals like Watford, to maintain their strong squad.

With Taylor's talent and commitment, Luton should not risk losing him to another team, especially in the Championship.

Carlton Palmer believes Taylor's skills will shine in the Championship, making it crucial for Luton to nurture his potential.

EFL Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Luton Town will refuse to entertain Watford's shock transfer interest in promising young forward Joe Taylor.

The Hatters put up a strong showing but were ultimately relegated from the Premier League on their first attempt and are now returning to the Championship with the intention of launching an immediate return.

While Rob Edwards was fighting tooth and nail to keep Luton in English football's top flight, Taylor enjoyed a goal-laden 2023/24 campaign on loan with both Colchester United and Lincoln City.

The 21-year-old scored 21 goals from 44 outings in League Two and League One respectively and could be poised to integrate into Luton's first team following their swift return to the Championship.

However, as per a report from Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, local rivals Watford are plotting a shock move to sign the forward on a permanent basis this summer amid interest from various undisclosed Championship clubs.

Carlton Palmer's verdict as Watford eye shock transfer for Luton Town's Joe Taylor

Considering the fierce local rivalry between the two clubs, as well as Taylor's talent and potential, it's no surprise that the reports have raised some concerns among Hatters fans.

However, Palmer comments may ease those as he believes that any potential move to Vicarage Road is highly unlikely this summer.

"It has come out that Watford are very keen on Luton Town's rising young talent Joe Taylor, but there's no chance that Luton will sell Taylor and they certainly won't be selling him to a potential rival in the Championship next season," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"Watford are keen to sign Taylor from Luton on a permanent deal, but the 21-year-old impressed in League Two and League One last season during loan spells with Colchester United and Lincoln City.

Joe Taylor's 23/24 stats on loan from Luton Town, as per FotMob Club Division Appearances Goals Assists Colchester United League Two 27 12 2 Lincoln City League One 19 10 3

"Taylor scored a combined 21 league goals during the 23/24 campaign, he made a name for himself in temporary spells away from Kenilworth Road. He's played six times in Luton's first-team and he featured in the Hatters' Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley in 2023 before scoring his penalty in the shootout.

"It's no surprise that there's interest in Taylor, but I can't see Luton selling him. He makes good runs behind, he presses, he's got high energy, a good work rate, his finishing ability stood out for all to see and was one of the best strikers in League One last season, I can't see that Luton will entertain selling the young talent and certainly not to rivals Watford.

"Rob Edwards will be looking for an immediate return to the Premier League next season and unless they get a ridiculous offer for Taylor, I think he'll keep him in the building in the Championship or possibly loan him back out to League One.

"But like I said, with the fierce rivalry between the two clubs and his ability, I don't think he'll be allowed to leave the football club."

Luton Town must resist all transfer offers for Joe Taylor amid shock Watford interest

Whether it's Watford or elsewhere, the bottom line is that Luton should not let Taylor move on under any circumstances. The youngster has shown himself to be a real handful in his cameo appearances for the Hatters, although he's really earned his stripes away from the club and is now deserving of consistent opportunities under Edwards' tutelage next season.

Palmer rightly makes reference to the qualities that Taylor possesses such as his finishing, energy and movement in and out of possession, and they could all come to the fore in the Championship next season. It would be a real blow for Luton to see those qualities cultivated further with another team in the second-tier - not least the Hornets - so it's vital that they keep hold of him not just for next season but for the long-term.

Still just 21 years of age, Taylor is only going to improve over the next few years and Luton will give themselves a fighter's chance at reaping the full rewards of his potential by standing firm and refusing to entertain any offers that come their way.