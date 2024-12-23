Carlton Palmer believes that Louie Barry will be loaned to a club further up the pyramid after it emerged that Aston Villa would recall him from his loan at Stockport County in January in a boost to Derby County and Middlesbrough's hopes of landing him.

The 21-year-old was sent on a season-long loan to the League One newcomers after helping them win the League Two title last season, but his form for the Hatters has been so good that Unai Emery has made the decision to recall him when the January transfer window opens.

It was stated that Barry will return to Villa Park for "a period of assessment", so it remains to be seen whether he will be loaned out again next month, but he certainly has a number of suitors in the Championship, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby County and Leeds United keen, according to Darren Witcoop and Football Insider respectively.

While he's returning to Villa Park to be assessed by Emery, Palmer believes that former Barcelona man Barry will likely be loaned out elsewhere later in the transfer window.

Carlton Palmer makes Louie Barry loan prediction

Former England international Palmer believes that it's likely that Barry will be loaned to another club in a higher league, but has sympathy for Stockport boss Dave Challinor, who will lose one of his star players next month.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Disappointing news for Stockport County as Aston Villa have confirmed that they’re to recall Louie Barry from his loan spell.

“Really disappointing news for Dave Challinor, the team and their supporters. He’s been outstanding. He’s scored 15 goals and provided 3 assists in 22 games for Stockport, firing the newly-promoted side to fifth in the table.

“It’s undecided whether he’ll be recalled and integrated into Villa’s senior squad, or increasingly likely loaned to another club in a higher league.

“It’s very disappointing for Stockport County at this moment in time, but he’s Aston Villa’s player, they want to develop him and maybe there’s a deal on the table to sign him in the January transfer window if they don’t see him as part of their future first-team.

“Maybe he’ll get sold in the January transfer window. It’s unclear yet, and we’ll soon find out whether he’ll be loaned out, integrated into the first team or sold.”

Louie Barry would be an excellent signing for Championship clubs

Barry has served his apprenticeship with a number of loan spells in League Two and League One, and the logical step from Aston Villa's point of view is to loan him to a Championship club.

With 15 goals and three assists in 22 appearances this season, Barry will receive plenty of interest from Championship clubs, and you'd have thought that Villa will be spoiled for choice when it comes to picking a team to loan him to.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 League One season - Fotmob Appearances 21 Goals 14 Assists 3 Shots 66 Shots on target 33 Chances created 22 Dribble success 53.7% Pass accuracy 80.7% Duels won 47.8% Touches 745

If Emery decides to keep Barry at Villa, there is a risk that he won't play regularly enough to aid his development, and loaning him to a Championship club would likely ensure he plays regularly and takes the next step to breaking into Villa's Premier League team.

His loan spell at Stockport has proved hugely beneficial, and it would be a surprise if he wasn't playing in the Championship come the beginning of February.