Carlton Palmer believes there is a solitary concern which could surround Louie Barry's potential switch from Aston Villa to Birmingham City.

The two arch rivals from the Second City are preparing for seasons of contrasting fortunes following their exploits last season, and Barry himself faces a pivotal summer in terms of his own career.

Blues are preparing for a first season in League One in almost thirty years, and have already signalled their intent of a first-time promotion through their activity in the transfer market following the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic assistant, Chris Davies.

Meanwhile, three miles across town, Villa are embarking on a first season of Champions League/European Cup football since 1983. However, despite being so highly-rated earlier on in his career in B6, it seems that Unai Emery doesn't see the aforementioned striker as part of his plans, according to a report from Football Insider.

Carlton Palmer reacts as Birmingham City target Aston Villa forward Louie Barry

One man who believes that this potential move would prove beneficial to Barry and Birmingham's overall prospects is former England midfielder Carlton Palmer.

The pundit, originally from the West Midlands, acknowleged the rivalry between the two sides but believes that the forward's game-time should be at the forefront of any deal.

"Birmingham City have made a move for Aston Villa striker, Louie Barry," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Sources are reporting that Villa may be willing to let the 21-year-old leave on loan if he's offered sufficient first team opportunities.

"Following their relegation from the Championship last season, Birmingham are keen to add players as they chase promotion at the first time of asking.

"Barry, who spent last season on loan at League Two side, Stockport County, was one of the nation's most coveted young stars who joined Aston Villa from Barcelona in 2019.

"He's been prolific through his fledgling, young career and he went to Stockport and became an immediate hit, but he picked up a serious hamstring injury which hampered him."

"Listen - he scores goals. He's a very talented player and I think he scores goals at the highest level, so this would be a good signing.

Louie Barry's stats for Stockport County Apps 22 Goals 9 Assists 4 Stats as per Transfermarkt

"The manager at Birmingham (Chris Davies) likes to work with young players and as long as he's going to get regular first-team football, Aston Villa (seemingly) wouldn't be amiss to it."

"Obviously there's rivalry between Aston Villa and Birmingham, but he did start his career at West Brom. This would be a good move for a talented player."

"The only concern I have is that he seems to pick up a lot of injuries. He was stop-start at Stockport. Yes, he scored a lot of goals for Dave Challinor, but he seems to pick up a lot of injuries. Hopefully he can get over that and play regular, first team football."

With his eye for goal, as you've seen through all the levels, the amount of goals he's scored is phenomenal."

Louie Barry's record is promising amid Birmingham City interest

As Palmer alluded to, Barry does possess a relatively good goalscoring record in the lower reaches of the EFL in previous loan spells from B6.

Perhaps the even more pleasing aspect for Birmingham fans is that all-bar one of those goals came last season with Stockport as the Hatters romped to the League Two title.

The 21-year-old started the campaign in scintilating fashion, accumulating seven of his nine goals and two further assists in as many matches between August 19th and September 30th, before scoring his final two goals against Grimsby Town at Edgeley Park on October 21st.

Undoubtedly, such form looked set to continue, which is a frightening consideration, before the hot-shot sustained a hamstring injury that saw him out of action for five months, before featuring in the final five games of the season and picking up assists against Notts County and Accrington Stanley.

Perhaps the only concern for Bluenoses besides the obvious injury problems, is that earlier on in his career, Barry made 24 appearances at League One level for the likes of Ipswich Town and MK Dons, only netting once.

However, it's clear that the Sutton Coldfield-born gem has come on leaps and bounds since then, and the addition of his on a loan basis would only give more potency to a formidable looking attack at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park which already includes Alfie May, Romelle Donovan and Lukas Jutkiewicz.