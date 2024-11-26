Carlton Palmer has implored Liverpool's Jayden Danns to join Plymouth Argyle on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Pilgrims had taken an interest in the young striker in the summer, but it was revealed by Alan Nixon via Patreon on Sunday that the Championship club are keen on returning to a potential deal after missing out earlier this season.

The 18-year-old is slowly returning from injury after suffering an issue in August, and with game-time potentially limited at Anfield, a move away this winter could be the perfect way to get crucial minutes in senior football.

Liverpool have sent numerous players to the Championship this season on loan, including Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas, who have impressed at Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively. With Danns at a similar age, they may see Plymouth as the best opportunity for him to develop at an extremely competitive level.

Palmer backs Danns to make Plymouth move

While there is still over a month to go until the January transfer window opens, clubs will have already made plans, and executing them early will be a huge success.

Therefore, it makes sense that Wayne Rooney has already identified Danns as a target, and bringing him in at the start of the month would allow him more time to settle in at Home Park.

Former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Palmer, has spoken exclusively to Football League World about the chances that Plymouth have of bringing the young Liverpool talent to Devon, and why the teenager should make the switch.

"Argyle are still tracking one of their main targets that they wanted in the summer, Jayden Danns," Palmer started. "Unfortunately, Danns picked up an injury, but he's back in training now with Liverpool flying at the moment.

"He's unlikely to get anywhere near the first team, so it is advantageous for him to go out on loan and what you want him to do is get some minutes. He's a talented, talented player, and he's going to play regularly at Plymouth, and I think that would be a good move for him.

"He's a striker, so you go there, and you're working with one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever produced. Sometimes you have to go to places. You look at David Beckham back in the day, he went to Preston and did what he had to do."

He continued: "That's what you have to do, you have to go to those clubs, play regularly, learn your trade, listen to somebody who's been there, seen it and done it, and it might not be a fashionable club in terms of where you could go to, but it's regular first team football and I think this would be a good move for Danns.

"Obviously, Arne Slot’s going to have a look at the way that Plymouth play. Is it going to help him in his development in the way that Liverpool want to play? But it's one of those where he needs to get out now. He's back from injury, he's back in training and I think it would be a good move for both parties at this stage of his development."

Jayden Danns has a bright future ahead of him

At such a young age, it is clear that Danns does have a fantastic career ahead of him, especially after showing what he can do at a high level for Liverpool during his breakout season under Jürgen Klopp in 2023/24.

He scored twice in the FA Cup against Southampton in a 3-0 win in February, while also making appearances in the Carabao Cup, Europa League and the Premier League.

Jayden Danns 2023/24 Season by Competition (TransferMarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists Premier League 2 - - Europa League 1 - - FA Cup 1 2 - Carabao Cup 1 - - EFL Trophy 1 - - FA Youth Cup 3 5 - Premier League 2 7 3 2 U18 Premier League 9 9 2

Minutes this season look as though they are going to be more difficult to come by with Slot now in charge, but that does not mean his chances of senior football are over for this campaign and Plymouth could be the perfect place for him to find consistent first team action.

Under the potential guidance of Rooney, he will be learning from one of the best to have played the game, and also a manager who has worked excellently with young players in the past - especially at Derby County.

Danns could be the difference between survival and relegation for Argyle, and helping them to safety will only raise his stock in the years to come.